The National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP)/Be The Match® announced it will host The ONE Forum 2022 as a hybrid virtual and in-person event on Nov. 4 and 5, 2022. The event brings together the global cell therapy community, highlighting the latest innovations in cellular therapy and providing a forum for health care professionals to discuss practical strategies and best practices in delivering cell therapies for patients with blood cancers and diseases.
Health care professionals worldwide are expected to attend, representing a global network of centers that help facilitate life-saving cell therapies.
Keynote speakers will share their insights and personal stories on topics such as potential barriers patients face in receiving life-saving cellular therapies; strategies to build a more inclusive transplant system for all patients and expand access to treatment; and techniques for monitoring, preventing and treating disease relapse to advance patient outcomes. There will be leadership and professional development opportunities including a keynote session featuring, Alex Sheen, Founder of because I said I would, a social movement and non-profit dedicated to bettering humanity through promises made and kept.
In addition, more than 80 industry experts will participate and address critical topics in the cell and gene therapy industry. Visit the event website for a complete agenda, registration and travel information.
Background:
The National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP)/Be The Match® is the leading global partner working to save lives through cellular therapy. With 35 years of experience managing the most diverse registry of potential unrelated blood stem cell donors and cord blood units in the world, NMDP/Be The Match is a proven partner in providing cures to patients with life-threatening blood and marrow cancers and diseases. Through their global network, they connect centers and patients to their best cell therapy option—from blood stem cell transplant to a next-generation therapy—and collaborate with cell and gene therapy companies to support therapy development and delivery through Be The Match BioTherapies®. NMDP/Be The Match is a tireless advocate for the cell therapy community, working with hematologists/oncologists to remove barriers to consultation and treatment, and supporting patients through no-cost programs to eliminate non-medical obstacles to cell therapy. In addition, they are a global leader in research through the CIBMTR® (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research®)—a collaboration with the Medical College of Wisconsin, investing in and managing research studies that improve patient outcomes and advance the future of care.
