The Orical Group of Companies (the Orical Group), an award-winning investment management regulatory and compliance adviser, announced today the launch of SuperVision Brokerage LLC (SuperVision). SuperVision is a financial services company dedicated to providing strategic advisory and capital raising services to high-quality fund managers and private companies across various sectors. As a FINRA Member and SEC Registered Broker-Dealer, SuperVision will leverage the Orical Group’s extensive network of high-quality institutional clients, to provide growth-oriented deal flow, marketing, and capital-raising services to investment managers, emerging companies, and qualified investors.
SuperVision has also announced the appointment of Paul Mashkovich, formerly of Maxim Group LLC (Maxim), as Managing Director and Chief Growth Officer to cultivate the firm’s expansion.
Mr. Mashkovich joins the SuperVision team following a remarkably successful tenure at Maxim, where he engaged in deal sourcing, capital raising and investor relations. He has participated in aggregate financings in excess of $1 billion for both public and private companies across a variety of sectors, utilizing his global investor network, including high-net-worth individuals, institutions, and family offices, to raise capital for issuers.
Orical’s Co-Managing Members, James Leahy and Greg Florio, released this statement: “We are incredibly excited to offer capital raising and growth-oriented consulting services to our network of world-class fund managers and growing private companies. Leveraging our regulatory expertise, network, and technology, we feel that we are particularly well positioned to identify operationally sound investment opportunities. Our motto is that good people will lead to good business, and Paul Mashkovich personifies this belief. We are so excited to work with Paul to build a different type of capital raising firm, one built on the principles of transparency, trust, and respect.”
“I look forward to building SuperVision into a leading holistic investment firm, leveraging Orical’s network and world-class reputation. It’s a perfect marriage of synergies that will bring a unique advantage to both investors and issuers within The Orical Group of Companies”, said Mr. Mashkovich.
About The Orical Group of Companies
Founded in 2010 by Greg Florio and James Leahy, the Orical Group is a conglomerate of award-winning service and technology companies, including Orical LLC, Real World Compliance LLC, SuperVision Brokerage LLC, and Florio Leahy LLP (Attorney Advertising). Together, the Orical Group provides a suite of high-touch services, including regulatory consulting, technology, capital raising, and legal counsel to over 300 institutional clients comprised of investment managers, asset allocators, and other qualified investors worldwide.
