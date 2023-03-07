The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition Now Available

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 7, 2023--
Private Division, Obsidian Entertainment, and Virtuos today announced that The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition is now available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition introduces overhauled lighting and environments, dynamic 4K resolution*, enhanced details resulting in more realistic characters, an increased level cap up to level 99, and more. Including the base game and all DLC content for $59.99 MSRP and available through March 21, 2023 for a special introductory price of $47.99 MSRP**, The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition is the ultimate way to play the beloved, award-winning RPG. Players who already own The Outer Worlds base game and its associated DLC, Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon, can upgrade to The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition at a reduced purchase price of $9.99 MSRP***.
“Whether you’re new to The Outer Worlds or you’ve already explored every corner of the Halcyon colony, Spacer’s Choice Edition is the complete way to experience this beloved RPG. And I’m not saying that just because the board also controls my paycheck,” said Leonard Boyarsky, co-game director at Obsidian Entertainment. “ The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition has improved graphics and performance, an increased level cap, and 100% less packaging!,” noted Tim Cain, co-game director at Obsidian Entertainment.
The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition brings several improvements that will provide an improved immersive experience to an already captivating roleplaying game. Updated for a whole new generation, the game features environment changes, including increased material quality in many areas, improvements to the AI such as more appropriate NPC pathing and some new animations for marauders, and enhanced VFX to help players experience the game even better than before. In addition, players will also appreciate the updated lip sync, improved facial animations, and increased hair and skin shader fidelity, which will help to bring their favorite characters increasingly to life. Finally, not only is the game better looking, but it is the best-running version of the game yet, with improved performance and better load times.
The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition is a celebration of 2019’s award-winning game, remastered with a host of enhancements to make this definitive edition. Obsidian’s signature player-driven narrative is front and center as the choices affect not only how your story develops, but also character builds, companion tales, and end game scenarios.
The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition is now available as digital download for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC for $59.99 MSRP and available through March 21, 2023 for a special introductory price of $47.99 MSRP**. The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition includes The Outer Worlds base game and both DLCs, Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon. Players who already own The Outer Worlds and its associated DLC, Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or PC (Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store, or Windows Store), can upgrade to The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition for the latest console generation within that same console family or, if applicable, from that same PC store at a reduced purchase price of $9.99 MSRP***. The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s ChoiceEdition is rated M for mature by the ESRB. More information can be found by subscribing on YouTube, following on Twitter, by becoming a fan on Facebook, and visiting https://www.theouterworlds.com.
*Dynamic 4K resolution available for PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5. Xbox Series S features dynamic resolution of 1080p.
**Actual retail price may differ. Offer available for PC on Steam, Epic Games Store, GoG.com, and Windows Store. Xbox Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription required to redeem offer on Xbox Series X|S. PlayStation Plus subscription required to redeem offer on PlayStation 5. See platform store for pricing and terms.
***Actual retail price may differ. Limit of one upgrade per account. See platform store for details and terms.
Private Division is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).
About Obsidian
Obsidian Entertainment has specialized for nearly 20 years in creating the world's most engrossing choice driven RPGs including Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Alpha Protocol, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, The Outer Worlds, and the Pillars of Eternity franchise. Consistently pushing their storytelling and world building abilities, Obsidian's foray into the cooperative multiplayer, survival-adventure with Grounded has seen over 15 million players exploring the backyard, while narrative-adventure game, Pentiment, released in November and captured the hearts of critics and players worldwide. Founded by veterans of Black Isle Studios, with roots in Icewind Dale, Planescape: Torment, Fallout, and Fallout 2. Obsidian is committed to making incredible worlds for players to play in their own way.
About Private Division
Private Division is a developer-focused publisher that partners with the finest creative talent in the video game industry, empowering studios to develop the games that they are passionate about creating, while providing the support that they need to make their titles critically and commercially successful on a global scale. The Label publishes the Kerbal Space Program franchise, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, Disintegration from V1 Interactive, OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome from Roll7, and After Us from Piccolo Studio, with future unannounced projects in development with Moon Studios, Evening Star, Yellow Brick Games, and other esteemed independent developers. Private Division publishes the physical retail edition of Hades from Supergiant Games on PlayStation ® and Xbox consoles. Private Division continues to build its internal studio capacity, with Roll7 and Intercept Games as internal developers for the Label. Private Division is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seattle, Las Vegas, Munich, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.privatedivision.com.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and Mobile including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.
All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.
