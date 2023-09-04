PITTSBURGH — While the COVID crisis triggered historic job loss and inflation, it also spurred unprecedented public assistance from the federal government.
Sweeping safety nets helped families offset the economic downturn, including Medicaid continuous enrollment, second monthly SNAP payments, rental assistance, expanded unemployment programs, eviction protection and more. But even as economic woes persist, these temporary financial boosts are phasing out, with most pandemic-era benefits ending by this year.
And in the meantime, the need remains as high as ever. This June, Pennsylvania saw a record-breaking number of SNAP recipients — nearly 2 million.
Cinda Watkins, 211 senior director of the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, sees the issue daily. As one benefit expires, their resource specialists see a surge in calls to their hotline, which fields requests ranging from health care to housing.
"Given the elimination of all those assistance programs, the cost of living going up, it's just the perfect storm coming together, unfortunately, and people are really struggling," Watkins said. "Almost immediately from the time that those programs are eliminated or even decreased, we see an increase in calls related to those types of services."
Brenda Barbour-Edwards, a volunteer for the resource center The Parent Place, sees the same issues — with the people she serves on the ground. Families have stretched their dollars as far as they can during the pandemic, and even that's not enough. When public assistance dollars dwindled with the expiration of pandemic benefits, she said families weren't prepared to handle the change.
Barbour-Edwards, a retiree relying on a fixed income, experiences the hardship herself. A rent increase of $100 a month forced her to move out of her North Hills home to Crafton Heights about a month ago. She couldn't afford to live there anymore.
"Before the pandemic, people were already struggling, and that just threw everything into a tailspin," she said. "People who truly were trying to do the best they could, and the help that they had was taken away ... I think (the benefits) helped people during the pandemic, but at the same time, I think it hurt because they got accustomed to that money, and now that money is gone."
The government assistance began in 2020. Expanded employment benefits provided a $600-a-week boost from April through July 2020. The benefit, which Congress later extended with a $300 payment cut, expired in September 2021.
The following year, the American Rescue Plan bumped Child Tax Credit payments from $2,000 to $3,000 for children over the age of 6 and from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under the age of 6.
On the housing front, in March 2020, the CARES Act imposed a nationwide temporary federal moratorium on residential evictions for nonpayment of rent through July 2020. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced another eviction moratorium that took effect Sept. 4, 2020 and was initially set to expire by the end of the year. After several extensions, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the program in August 2021.
More housing help came from the Emergency Rental Assistance program, which provided over $46 billion to help low-income tenants pay their rent and utility bills. Only 13% of programs are still open, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Pennsylvania received approximately $1.3 billion total, but Allegheny County households can no longer apply since funds ran out.
While families lost these critical boosts, rent and utilities have remained the highest requests PA 211 receives, according to Watkins. In March 2022, the Southwestern office gave 636 referrals for rent payment assistance services. This March, the staff gave 1,099 referrals. The numbers continue to rise as rent increases in the area, she said.
Watkins believes that the loss of emergency rent and utility assistance hit people the hardest, she said.
"People were getting thousands of dollars in assistance a month," she said. "And when that goes away, that's an extreme struggle. Not to take away the value of any of the other programs, but that rent and utility assistance was huge."
Now, families brace for another series of changes this year.
A federal rule under a COVID relief package that kept Medicaid recipients enrolled in the program for the past three years expired March 31. Recipients must now reapply to ensure they are still eligible for the no-cost health insurance.
Joanne Rosenthein, consumer engagement manager of the Pennsylvania Health Access Network, has assisted people with their applications ever since. She said continuous enrollment saved people from the lengthy, complex paperwork during a chaotic time.
She worries that even eligible recipients may lose out on coverage over logistical issues, especially those who joined Medicaid for the first time since the pandemic. At least 137,000 people have been terminated from Pennsylvania's Medicaid program so far due to ineligibility or missing paperwork.
"Without knowing the system, it's so hard to navigate," she said. "We definitely expect to see who people slip through the cracks and might lose their Medicaid and just not transition to other coverage because they either don't know what to do next, or they might assume it's just unaffordable. We want to make sure that people know that there are other options."
A month prior to the Medicaid changes, some families also lost their monthly emergency payments through the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program. Those second monthly payments, starting in 2020, put people closer to the amount they truly need to feed their families, said Michael Moore, director of Northside Common Ministries. SNAP allotments just haven't kept up with the rise in inflation, he said.
The monthly benefit amount for Pennsylvania is between $23 and $281 for a single household. For a family of four, it's up to $939 — but Moore rarely sees that amount. And as families try to make do, food prices continue to surge — rising nearly 5% over the last year.
"With the recent inflation and food prices going up as a side effect of COVID, it's been making it harder for people to really buy affordable food," he said. "Especially when you're only getting $25, sometimes $100 or $200 a month, even just for one person, you can be struggling by the end of the month."
The root of the problem, according to Watkins, is that the costs of basics continue to outpace wages. In 2021, household costs in Allegheny County were well above the federal poverty level of $12,880 for a single adult and $26,500 for a family of four, according to PA 211 data. The average costs for housing, childcare, transportation, food, tax payments and other basics averaged to about $30,636. For a family of four, it was $74,424.
The surge in cost of living has led to calls for an increase in the state's $7.25 minimum wage, which hasn't budged since 2009. However, this summer saw some momentum as the Pennsylvania House passed legislation that would incrementally raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2026. A similar bill came from the Senate.
As families losing benefits face a new financial reality, Watkins hopes the government will consider reviving some pandemic-era programs, particularly the rental, utility and food assistance.
"We say that we're through the pandemic, assuming things are going back to normal, but that's not the case," she said. "People are still struggling."
