Boston is a city of stark contrasts. While it ranks as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, it also has one of the highest wealth gaps in the country. Enter The Possible Zone – formerly known as The Possible Project – an education-based nonprofit leveling the city’s economic playing field by engaging high school students through the power of entrepreneurship. This month, The Possible Zone opens the doors to its new, 36,000-square-foot innovation center at 31 Heath Street in Boston’s Jackson Square neighborhood. The first-of-its-kind space supports a significant program expansion to equip young people with the mindsets, skills, and professional networks necessary to thrive in post-secondary career paths.
Innovation Center Launch
The Possible Zone’s innovation center is poised to grow enrollment from 250 students per year to over 1,000 students annually by 2025. Inside, the dynamic five-floor design will inspire and facilitate innovation and collaboration, featuring state-of-the-art technology, including a professional makerspace and multi-media studios available for students and the community.
“Our new innovation center represents the evolution of our program model, designed to provide best-in-class learning environments for young people with all the ingredients, time, and support they need to prepare for success in any career path they choose,” said The Possible Zone co-founder and executive director, Becky Levin.
The innovation center will also serve as the hub for The Possible Zone’s ecosystem model, with coworking and office space for social service, education, health, and business development partners, incubator labs for local entrepreneurs, and community space for workshops and forums. Tenants will support The Possible Zone students and families in many ways, from co-developing programming and offering services, to providing internships and career opportunities.
New Name, Same Mission
After a decade of growth, The Possible Zone (formerly known as The Possible Project) highlights a long-term commitment to students throughout Boston and a shift from a singular program model to a comprehensive ‘zone’ approach that includes key partners and the new innovation center. As Levin explains, “To achieve the greatest impact for our students, we have to complement our program with the expertise and resources of others, and provide a space where deep collaboration can happen. This new name captures this vision and shift for the future.”
Looking ahead, the organization will continue its ongoing mission to advance economic equity by ensuring young people develop the entrepreneurial spirit, skills, and networks to launch successful careers. Since its beginning, the organization has served over 1,000 students (98% students of color and 53% female students) who have launched more than 400 business ventures across fashion, technology, food, and more.
Former Governor Deval Patrick shared his excitement for the organization’s growing footprint throughout Boston saying, “We need dynamic models like The Possible Zone that work in and with the city’s diverse communities to prepare people for today’s opportunities and tomorrow’s. This is how we grow small businesses, inspire entrepreneurs, and extend the innovation economy to everyone.”
Comprehensive Solution
Founded in 2011, The Possible Zone provides Boston high school students, especially those from under-resourced communities, with a tuition-free entrepreneurship program delivered in a state-of-the-art space designed for innovation and learning. The organization’s research-based curriculum provides hands-on opportunities for students to ideate, prototype, pitch, and launch real-world business ventures, engage in immersive STEAM learning, and gain valuable and authentic work experience through internships with partner companies and organizations. Students are taught by full-time educators trained in culturally responsive, trauma-informed and project-based instruction. Initial evaluation data indicates that The Possible Zone students completing the program graduate high school and matriculate to college at higher rates than their school averages. And while many students go on to pursue business and their ventures, entrepreneurship for all students is not the ultimate goal. Rather, the experience of launching a company and the ‘can do’ spirit and skills learned along the way position all students for success in any future career.
Chief Human Resources Officer of the Boston Medical Center, Lisa Kelly-Croswell shared, “Boston is filled with unbelievable talent, and The Possible Zone has become a force multiplier for real-world preparation and clear pathways to career opportunities. We are proud of our longstanding partnership, and thrilled about the impact that the Innovation Center will have on the workforce and in the community.”
Collaborative Ecosystem
One of the most distinctive aspects of The Possible Zone is its ecosystem approach, which consists of collaboration with key community and business partners to surround students with a range of complementary resources and supports. Key resources for students include wrap-around services, such as mental health counseling, housing services, and food security, as well as post-secondary college and career success support. Business partners offer internships to expose students to careers and co-develop talent pipeline strategies to meet their workforce needs. Local entrepreneurs also have access to the innovation center’s coworking offices, technology, and professional maker space, in exchange for offering students internships and mentorships.
About The Possible Zone
The Possible Zone’s (TPZ) mission is to advance economic equity by ensuring young people develop the entrepreneurial spirit, skills, and networks to launch successful careers. Based in Boston, TPZ offers high school students a year-round, multi-year entrepreneurship program that includes project-based curriculum, STEAM education, hands-on work experience, and individualized college and career advising.
TPZ’s young entrepreneurs launch their own companies, learn design and advanced manufacturing, intern with local companies, and map their postsecondary goals and plans. In the process, they develop career readiness, social-emotional, and technical skills, and strengthen their professional identity, preparing them to succeed in any future path they choose.
