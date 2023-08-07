WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2023--
The highly anticipated R3 (Renovate, Retrofit, Reduce) Conference and Innovation Expo is gearing up to foster industry-wide dialogues on critical topics, including energy efficiency, decarbonization, electrification, and the modernization of building infrastructure. This landmark event will bring together energy service professionals from various sectors, offering opportunities for networking, collaboration, and meaningful connections within the industry.
The energy service company market is witnessing a surge in growth, supported by escalating customer demands to adhere to performance building standards and the availability of unprecedented funding from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Against this backdrop, the R3 Conference and Innovation Expo will provide insightful sessions offering an in-depth analysis of the current and future landscape of the industry.
"R3 is a pivotal event for the energy services industry, offering an invaluable platform for in-person collaboration and networking with industry leaders," said Wes Walker, CEO of Veregy and NAESCO Chair.
The event's lineup of sessions includes:
- DOE Effort in the ESCO Market: Exploring the Department of Energy's initiatives to empower Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) in their pursuit of excellence.
- Building Performance Standards Impacts on ESCOs: Unraveling the implications of building performance standards and their influence on the operations of ESCOs.
- Deep Diving into School Funding Awards: A comprehensive examination of school funding awards and their transformative impact on educational institutions.
- The Ins-and-Outs of Tax Credits: Shedding light on the intricacies of tax credits and their role in driving energy projects.
- Ground Source Heat Pumps: A Case Study: Analyzing the success of ground source heat pump technologies through a compelling real-world case study.
- Practical Applications of Electrification in Energy Savings Performance Contracting: Discussing the practical utilization of electrification to achieve energy savings performance objectives.
The R3 Conference and Innovation Expo will draw a diverse audience, including energy service companies, energy efficiency contractors, financiers, state/local/federal government representatives, law firms, and consultants. Attendees can look forward to engaging networking events and an awards ceremony recognizing exemplary projects from member companies that show the full potential of public-private partnerships.
Sponsorship and Exhibitor Booth opportunities are available, allowing businesses to showcase their products and services while gaining valuable exposure. Early bird registration pricing is currently available until September 1.
For more information and registration, please visit Annual R3 Conference and Innovation Expo.
About the R3 Conference and Innovation Expo
The R3 Conference and Innovation Expo is an annual event that spearheads conversations on energy efficiency, decarbonization, electrification, and modernizing building infrastructure. With a focus on networking and collaboration, the conference serves as a platform for energy service professionals to forge valuable connections and promote sustainable solutions. The event is open to businesses, organizations, and individuals committed to driving positive change within the industry.
About The National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO)
The National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO) is the leading advocacy and accreditation organization for Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) and is dedicated to modernizing America's building infrastructure through performance contracting. NAESCO unites the energy service industry by promoting favorable government policies, sponsoring a rigorous accreditation program, and providing professional training and education. NAESCO champions the interests of ESCOs across the nation.
ESCOs contract with private and public sector energy users to provide cost-effective energy efficiency retrofits across a wide spectrum of client facilities, from college campuses to water treatment plants. ESCOs offer investment-grade financial guarantees that project savings will be realized, reducing the risk of a project's outcomes. Over the last three decades, ESCOs have implemented more than $70 billion in comprehensive energy efficiency retrofit projects.
Learn more about NAESCO, its members, membership benefits, and the accreditation process at www.naesco.org, and follow NAESCO on Twitter ( @NaescoNews ) and LinkedIn ( @naesco ).
