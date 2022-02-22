SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022--
With significant and impactful policy issues taking shape across the nation, The Public Affairs & Advocacy Alliance (The Alliance), today announced the launch of its newly formed network of leading public affairs companies. Through its coast-to-coast reach and full-service offerings in the lobbying, public affairs, and public relations practice areas, The Alliance has been established to create a national network of reputable market leaders who can provide unique strategy and effective guidance through well-informed insights to address key issues affecting organizations and industries across the country.
“As a wide range of issues continue to emerge and gain traction at the local, state, and national levels, strategy and insights are even more important than ever and continue to serve as critical components to impacting public policy outcomes,” said Mike Burns, Managing Partner of KP Public Affairs. “The ability to track these issues, further protecting against the spread to other markets, comes from decades of experience and being deeply rooted in the political, business, and traditional as well social media landscapes. The Alliance has the unique ability to bring these valuable capabilities to our clients, addressing their needs from a comprehensive perspective.”
“Keeping up with the ever-changing policy landscape can be a challenge for many organizations and industries, while the public’s growing ability to impact a development project, as well as harm a company’s reputation, can present significant challenges. Many times, playing catch up on the policy, public relations, and messaging fronts can result in substantial lag time in effectively addressing and proactively managing an issue that presents a threat or a challenge,” said Andrew Biar, President of Strategic Public Affairs®. “The Alliance is well-positioned to mitigate policy and public relations risks by bridging this disconnect through our collective knowledge and our ability to identify and anticipate trends and shifts in policy across the nation.”
“With deep expertise on critical issues including energy, privacy, technology, health care, education, resources, tax, and the environment, The Alliance has a pulse on some of the most significant policy issue areas taking shape across our country,” said Jim Terman, Vice Chairman of Jasculca Terman Strategic Communications. “The Alliance is well-positioned to develop and execute strategic and compelling campaigns uniquely designed to protect and advance the interests of our clients.”
The Alliance is made up of a national network of established and well-connected companies in key regions where policies are developed that often make their way across the country, including Sacramento, the Silicon Valley, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Lansing, and Albany. A list and description of member companies can be found here.
