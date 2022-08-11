TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022--

The Real Brokerage Inc. (" Real " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, is pleased to announce it has filed its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Additional information concerning Real's unaudited consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2022 can be found on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 386% year-over-year to $112.4 million.
  • Gross profit grew 283% year-over-year to $9.3 million.
  • Net operating loss was $4.2 million, compared to $2.8 million in Q2 2021.
  • Operating expense as percentage of revenue decreased to 12%, compared to 23% in Q2 2021.
  • Net loss attributable to owners of the Company was $4.2 million, compared to $2.9 million in Q2 2021.
  • Loss per share was $0.02, compared to $0.03 in Q2 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $2.0 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.5 million in Q2 2021.
  • Cash flow from operations increased 86% year-over-year to $1.3 million, while free cash flow increased 49% year-over-year to just over $1.0 million.
  • As of June 30, 2022, the Company held $32.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and an additional $4.4 million held in investments in securities.
  • The Company repurchased $1.2 million of common shares pursuant to its normal course issuer bid.

"We are pleased that Real continued to grow at a tremendous pace above many of our competitors in the industry during the second quarter," said Tamir Poleg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While we remain cautious in the current economic environment, we believe our strong agent count growth will likely offset any pressure from a potential market downturn. Our agent compensation structure along with our best-in-class technology and enterprising culture make us the right platform for agents through market cycles.”

Operational Highlights

  • Surpassed 5,600 agents at the end of Q2 2022, a 129% year-over-year increase.
  • Subsequent to the end of the quarter in August, we reached the 6,000 agent milestone.
  • The value of completed real estate transactions grew 357% year-over-year to $4.1 billion.
  • For agents that closed a deal during Q2, commission revenue per agent was slightly over $41,000. These agents on average closed 3.8 transactions during the quarter.
  • Operating expenses per transaction, excluding revenue share, declined to $892 in Q2 2022 from $1,180 in Q1 2022.
  • Completed transactions grew 63% to over 10,000 in Q2 2022, compared to the prior consecutive quarter.
  • Real expanded into Mississippi over the quarter to offer real estate brokerage services in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Alberta, Canada and Ontario, Canada as of June 30, 2022.
  • As of June 30, 2022, Real's efficiency ratio, which is calculated as full-time employees (excluding Real Title) divided by the number of agents, increased to 1:62 from 1:55 at the end of Q1 2022.

The Company will discuss the results on a conference call and live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Conference Call Details:

Date:

Thursday, August 11, 2022

Time:

11:00 a.m. EST

 

Dial-in Number:

North American Toll Free: 877-545-0523

International: 973-528-0016

Access Code:

611683

Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2699/46223

 

Replay Number:

North American Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Passcode:

46223

Webcast Replay:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2699/46223

 

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release includes reference to "Adjusted EBITDA", which is a non-International Financial Reporting Standards (" IFRS ") financial measure. Non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is used as an alternative to net income by removing major non-cash items such as amortization, interest, stock-based compensation, current and deferred income tax expenses and other items management considers non-operating in nature. Adjusted EBITDA has no direct comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has used or included this non-IFRS measures solely to provide investors with added insight into Real's financial performance. Readers are cautioned that such non-IFRS measure may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following table reconciles the non-IFRS measure to the most comparable IFRS measure for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. This measure does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS, and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

 
The Real Brokerage Inc
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
UNAUDITED
 
 
June 30, 2022December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash

32,520

29,082

Restricted cash

-

47

Investment securities available for sale at fair value

4,429

8,811

Trade receivables

240

254

Other receivables

66

23

Prepaid expenses and deposits

1,299

448

Current assets

38,554

38,665

Intangible assets

395

451

Goodwill

12,527

602

Property and equipment

754

170

Right-of-use assets

67

109

Non-current assets

13,743

1,332

Total assets

52,297

39,997

Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

12,124

6,604

Other payables

15,103

3,351

Lease liabilities

86

91

Current liabilities

27,313

10,046

Lease liabilities

-

40

Accrued stock-based compensation

6,319

2,268

Warrants outstanding

254

639

Non-current liabilities

6,573

2,947

Total liabilities

33,886

12,993

Equity (Deficit)
Share premium

63,537

63,397

Stock-based compensation reserve

10,836

6,725

Deficit

(38,648)

(30,127)

Other Reserves

(346)

(347)

Treasury Stock, at cost

(17,103)

(12,644)

Equity (Deficit) attributable to Owners

18,276

27,004

Non-controlling interests

135

-

Total liabilities and equity

52,297

39,997

 
 
The Real Brokerage Inc
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
UNAUDITED
 
 
Three months ended June 30,Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

112,356

23,095

174,005

32,404

Cost of Sales

103,064

20,667

158,851

28,739

Gross Profit

9,292

2,428

15,154

3,665

General and administrative expenses

6,116

2,819

11,490

5,124

Marketing expenses

5,700

1,214

9,416

1,864

Research and development expenses

1,680

1,185

2,719

3,180

Operating Loss

(4,204)

(2,790)

(8,471)

(6,503)

Other income

(257)

-

(436)

-

Finance costs, net

208

158

372

268

Net Loss

(4,155)

(2,948)

(8,407)

(6,771)

Non-controlling interest

53

-

114

-

Net Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company

(4,208)

(2,948)

(8,521)

(6,771)

Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Unrealized losses on available for sale investment portfolio

(116)

-

(393)

-

Foreign currency translation adjustment

190

-

394

-

Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company

(4,134)

(2,948)

(8,520)

(6,771)

Comprehensive Income Attributable to NCI

53

-

114

-

Comprehensive Loss

(4,081)

(2,948)

(8,406)

(6,771)

Loss per Share
Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.02)

(0.03)

(0.05)

(0.06)

Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted

178,330

110,655

178,330

110,655

 
The Real Brokerage Inc
Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
UNAUDITED
 
 
Three months ended June 30,SIx months ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net Income (loss)

(4,134)

(2,948)

(8,520)

(6,771)

Non operating expenses
Finance costs

377

158

879

268

Depreciation

135

44

138

86

Stock-based compensation

1,446

2,045

3,231

4,793

NASDAQ listing expenses

-

145

-

145

Restructuring expenses

-

60

-

60

Extraodinary expenses

155

-

281

-

Adjusted EBITDA

(2,021)

(496)

(3,991)

(1,419)

 
The Real Brokerage Inc
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
UNAUDITED
 
Three months ended June 30,Six months ended June 30,
 

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities
Loss for the period

(4,155)

(2,948)

(8,407)

(6,771)

Adjustments for:
– Depreciation

135

44

138

86

– Equity-settled share-based payment transactions

274

1,868

1,211

4,616

– Unrealized gain and loss on short term investments

(277)

-

-

-

– Gain on short term investments

(62)

-

(135)

-

– Finance costs (income), net

100

158

209

268

(3,985)

(878)

(6,984)

(1,801)

Changes in:
– Restricted Cash

47

-

47

-

– Trade receivables

111

518

14

(92)

– Other receivables

21

1

(43)

198

– Prepaid expenses and deposits

149

(12)

(851)

(86)

– Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

4,071

622

5,520

2,429

– Stock Compensation Payable (RSU)

2,481

205

4,051

312

– Other payables

(1,583)

250

11,752

256

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,312

706

13,506

1,216

Cash flows from investing activity
Purchase of property and equipment

(249)

(29)

(625)

(43)

Acquisition of subsidiary

-

-

(7,445)

(1,100)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activity

(249)

(29)

(8,070)

(1,143)

Cash flows from financing activities
Investment in securities

3,989

(8,857)

3,989

(8,857)

Proceeds from exercise of Warrants

-

26,475

-

26,475

Purchases of Common Shares for Restricted Share Unit (RSU) Plan

(1,180)

(919)

(5,692)

(919)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

24

10

47

10

Payment of lease liabilities

(22)

(21)

(45)

(41)

Cash distribution for non-controlling interest

(43)

-

(43)

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

2,768

16,688

(1,744)

16,668

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

3,831

17,365

3,692

16,741

Cash, beginning of period

28,941

20,527

29,082

21,226

Fluctuations in foreign currency

(252)

12

(254)

(63)

Cash, end of period

32,520

37,904

32,520

37,904

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities
Cash grants payable as part of Expetitle acquisition

-

-

75

-

Share-based compensation as part of Expetitle acquisition

-

-

4,325

-

Release of vested common shares from benefits trust

764

-

1,326

-

 

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, expectations regarding Real's growth and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real’s business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for homebuyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 44 states, D.C., and two Canadian provinces with over 6,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

CONTACT: For additional information:

Jason Lee

Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

investors@therealbrokerage.com

908.280.2515

For media inquiries:

Elisabeth Warrick

Director, Communications

elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com

