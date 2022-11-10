TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022--
The Real Brokerage Inc. (“ Real ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, is pleased to announce it has filed its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Additional information concerning Real’s unaudited consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 can be found on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
- Revenue increased 188% year-over-year to $111.6 million.
- Gross profit grew 158% year-over-year to $8.6 million.
- Net operating loss of $4.3 million, compared to a loss of $1.0 million in Q3 2021.
- Operating expense as percentage of revenue of 11.5%, compared to 11.2% in Q3 2021.
- Net loss attributable to owners of the Company of $5.2 million, compared to a $1.1 million loss in Q3 2021.
- Loss per share of $0.03, compared to a loss per share of $0.01 in the same period in 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.9 million, compared to a loss of $0.7 million in Q3 2021.
- As of September 30, 2022, the Company held $21.9 million in cash and an additional $9.8 million held in investment securities available for sale at fair value.
- The Company repurchased $1.1 million of common shares pursuant to its normal course issuer bid.
Operational Highlights
- Surpassed 6,700 agents at the end of Q3 2022, a 126% year-over-year increase.
- Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Real surpassed the 7,000 agent milestone in October.
- The number of transactions executed over the platform grew 197% year-over-year to 11,233 in Q3 2022.
- The value of completed real estate transactions grew 193% year-over-year to $4.2 billion.
- For agents that closed a deal during Q3, commission revenue per agent was slightly over $35,000. These agents on average closed 3.6 transactions during the quarter.
- Operating expenses per transaction, excluding revenue share, declined 43% year-over-year to $802 from $1,419 in Q3 2021.
- Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Real expanded its existing relationship with Redline Real Estate Group to serve as the foundation for expansion into British Columbia, bringing Real’s brokerage footprint to 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia in the U.S. and Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia in Canada.
- As of September 30, 2022, Real’s efficiency ratio, which is calculated as full-time employees (excluding Real Title) divided by the number of agents, increased to 1:77 from 1:62 at the end of Q2 2022.
“Despite a challenging quarter for the housing market, Real continued to gain market share with strong growth in the number of agents joining our platform and the number of transactions executed, which offset effects of the broader market weakness,” said Tamir Poleg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As we head into the end of the year, we believe our superior agent offering will continue to be a winning proposition in gaining market share, while our strong balance sheet allows us to effectively navigate the market and invest in building out our full consumer-facing vision.”
The Company will discuss the results on a conference call and live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. EST.
Conference Call Details:
Date:
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Time:
11:00 a.m. EST
Dial-in Number:
North American Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Access Code:
375759
Webcast:
Replay Number:
North American Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Passcode:
46760
Webcast Replay:
Participants are encouraged to dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference call.
Non-IFRS Measures
This news release includes reference to “Adjusted EBITDA”, which is a non-International Financial Reporting Standards (“ IFRS ”) financial measure. Non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is used as an alternative to net income by removing major non-cash items such as amortization, interest, stock-based compensation, current and deferred income tax expenses and other items management considers non-operating in nature. Adjusted EBITDA has no direct comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has used or included this non-IFRS measures solely to provide investors with added insight into Real’s financial performance. Readers are cautioned that such non-IFRS measures may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.
The following table reconciles the non-IFRS measure to the most comparable IFRS measure for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. This measure does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS, and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
|The Real Brokerage Inc.
|Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|(In thousands)
|UNAUDITED
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
21,943
29,082
|Restricted cash
-
47
|Investment securities available for sale at fair value
9,786
8,811
|Trade receivables
783
254
|Other receivables
74
23
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
782
448
|Current assets
33,368
38,665
|Intangible assets
336
451
|Goodwill
12,527
602
|Property and equipment
1,019
170
|Right-of-use assets
46
109
|Non-current assets
13,928
1,332
|Total assets
47,296
39,997
|Liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
14,090
6,604
|Other payables
11,610
3,351
|Lease liabilities
63
91
|Current liabilities
25,763
10,046
|Lease liabilities
-
40
|Accrued stock-based compensation
7,922
2,268
|Warrants outstanding
240
639
|Non-current liabilities
8,162
2,947
|Total liabilities
33,925
12,993
|Equity (Deficit)
|Share premium
63,738
63,397
|Stock-based compensation reserve
10,274
6,725
|Deficit
(43,895
)
(30,127
)
|Other Reserves
(539
)
(347
)
|Treasury Stock, at cost
(16,390
)
(12,644
)
|Equity (Deficit) attributable to Owners
13,188
27,004
|Non-controlling interests
213
-
|Total liabilities and equity
47,326
39,997
|The Real Brokerage Inc.
|Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
|(In thousands)
|UNAUDITED
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Revenue
111,633
38,798
285,638
71,202
|Cost of sales
103,057
35,477
261,908
64,216
|Gross profit
8,576
3,321
23,730
6,986
|General & Administrative expenses
5,544
2,043
17,034
7,195
|Marketing expenses
6,197
2,154
15,613
4,018
|Research and development expenses
1,146
145
3,865
3,297
|Operating loss
(4,311
)
(1,021
)
(12,782
)
(7,524
)
|Other income
(231
)
-
(667
)
-
|Listing expenses
135
-
135
-
|Finance expenses, net
954
43
1,326
311
|Net Loss
(5,169
)
(1,064
)
(13,576
)
(7,835
)
|Non-controlling interest
78
-
192
-
|Net Loss Attributable to Owners of the Parent
(5,247
)
(1,064
)
(13,768
)
(7,835
)
|Other comprehensive income/(loss):
|Unrealized losses on available for sale investment portfolio
(142
)
-
(535
)
-
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
(51
)
-
343
-
|Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company
(5,440
)
(1,064
)
(13,960
)
(7,835
)
|Comprehensive Income Attributable to NCI
78
-
192
-
|Comprehensive Loss
(5,362
)
(1,064
)
(13,768
)
(7,835
)
|Loss per Share
|Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.03
)
(0.01
)
(0.08
)
(0.05
)
|Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted
179,466
165,700
179,320
165,700
|The Real Brokerage Inc.
|Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|(In thousands)
|UNAUDITED
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Net Income (loss)
(5,440
)
(1,064
)
(13,960
)
(7,835
)
|Non operating expenses
|Finance expenses, net
1,174
43
2,053
311
|Depreciation
87
44
225
130
|Stock-based compensation
2,057
(80
)
5,288
4,713
|Listing expenses
135
310
135
455
|Restructuring expenses
62
3
62
63
|Extraordinary expenses
25
-
306
-
|Adjusted EBITDA
(1,900
)
(744
)
(5,891
)
(2,163
)
|The Real Brokerage Inc.
|Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|(In thousands)
|UNAUDITED
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Loss for the period
(5,169
)
(1,064
)
(13,576
)
(7,835
)
|Adjustments for:
|– Depreciation
87
42
225
129
|– Equity-settled share-based payment transactions
1,113
(1,696
)
2,324
2,920
|– Listing expenses
-
(36
)
-
(3
)
|– Gain on short term investments
10
-
(125
)
-
|– Finance costs (income), net
28
43
237
311
(3,931
)
(2,711
)
(10,915
)
(4,478
)
|Changes in:
|– Restricted Cash
-
-
47
-
|– Trade receivables
(543
)
(66
)
(529
)
(158
)
|– Other receivables
(8
)
-
(51
)
198
|– Prepaid expenses and deposits
517
(385
)
(334
)
(471
)
|– Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,966
2,711
7,486
5,140
|– Stock Compensation Payable (RSU)
1,603
757
5,654
1,069
|– Other payables
(3,493
)
728
8,259
984
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(3,888
)
1,034
9,618
2,284
|Cash flows from investing activity
|Purchase of property and equipment
(302
)
(22
)
(927
)
(65
)
|Acquisition of subsidiary
-
-
(7,445
)
(1,100
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activity
(302
)
(22
)
(8,372
)
(1,165
)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Investment in securities
(5,422
)
-
(1,432
)
(8,890
)
|Proceeds from exercise of Warrants
-
-
-
26,475
|Purchases of Common Shares for Restricted Share Unit (RSU) Plan
(1,219
)
(2,853
)
(6,911
)
(3,772
)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
26
37
73
47
|Payment of lease liabilities
(23
)
(21
)
(68
)
(62
)
|Cash distribution for non-controlling interest
(24
)
-
(67
)
-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
(6,662
)
(2,837
)
(8,405
)
13,798
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(10,852
)
(1,825
)
(7,157
)
14,917
|Cash, beginning of period
32,520
37,951
29,082
21,226
|Fluctuations in foreign currency
275
(49
)
20
(66
)
|Cash, end of period
21,943
36,077
21,943
36,077
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities
|Cash grants payable as part of Expetitle acquisition
-
-
75
-
|Share-based compensation as part of Expetitle acquisition
-
-
4,325
-
|Release of vested common shares from benefits trust
2,107
-
3,433
-
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, expectations regarding Real’s growth and the business and strategic plans of the Company.
Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real’s business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.
About Real
The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for homebuyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 44 states, D.C., and three Canadian provinces with over 7,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.
