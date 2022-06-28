SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2022--
Today the Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) announced Clorox and GOJO have joined as contributing members to support its widespread consumer education campaign on what not to flush.
The new member announcement comes ahead of the Alliance’s press conference on June 30 at the California State Capitol Building marking the official launch of its #FlushSmart campaign. The event also announces July 1 as Flush Smart Day, an observance where RFA members will join to promote the “Do Not Flush” symbol that hits packaging of all newly produced single-use bathroom and cleaning products available nationwide.
Clorox, a trusted household brand known for disinfecting products including its namesake bleach, wipes and sprays, champions people to be well and thrive every single day.
“The Clorox Company is proud to join the Responsible Flushing Alliance in its mission to promote the health and safety of consumers through smart flushing habits,” said Jodi Russell, VP of R&D, Cleaning Division, at The Clorox Company. “We look forward to collaborating with our fellow members to educate people about more responsible disposal of household cleaning products.”
GOJO, the parent company that produces PURELL® products, is on a mission to improve and save lives through well-being solutions.
“Our company was founded 76 years ago on the idea of finding better, safer hygiene solutions,” said Jessica McCoy, Chief Solutions Officer, GOJO Industries. “We’re excited to join with the RFA in support of their #FlushSmart campaign. GOJO is committed to helping promote labeling to empower consumers to make healthier, safer choices that start at home and then extend to the community.”
“The Responsible Flushing Alliance is growing faster than we imagined, after launching late in 2020,” Wyss added. “We’re excited by the growth and are pleased to welcome Clorox and GOJO whose contributions allow us to help educate consumers to look for the ‘Do Not Flush’ symbol and understand the importance of proper flushing habits.”
The RFA invites other companies in the nonwovens industry, wastewater groups, or nonprofits related to water quality, sanitation, or personal care products to consider joining as contributing or supporting members. Representatives of such companies can find more information on the campaign or the RFA’s other supporting and advisory members by visiting www.flushsmartcalifornia.org or www.flushsmart.org.
About Responsible Flushing Alliance
The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization dedicated to consumer education focused on what not to flush. RFA’s goal is to change consumer behavior to help reduce damage to our nation’s sewage systems caused by objects and materials not designed to be flushed.
About The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 9,000 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2021 sales of $7.3 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol ® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr ® clog removers; Poett ® home care products; Fresh Step ® cat litter; Glad ® bags and wraps; Kingsford ® grilling products; Hidden Valley ® dressings and sauces; Brita ® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees ® natural personal care products; and RenewLife ®, Rainbow Light ®, Natural Vitality CALM™, and NeoCell ® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare ® brand names. More than 80% of the company’s sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.
Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on the Barron’s 2022 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index and the 2021 Parity.org Best Places for Women to Advance list, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $20 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2021. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.
CLX-C
About GOJO
GOJO Industries helps the world experience greater health and wellness by leveraging our 75 years of experience to continually introduce improved ways to keep hands, and the surfaces they frequently touch, clean. The clearest example of this commitment is our PURELL® brand – a badge of hand and surface hygiene that is implicitly trusted in hospitals, restaurants, schools, businesses, airports, entertainment venues, and homes throughout the world. That clear focus paired with three generations of family leadership willing to continually invest in our business allows us to create true sustainable value that benefits society and continue our growth trajectory. For more information on GOJO Industries, please visit GOJO.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005533/en/
CONTACT: Lara Wyss, RFA
206-486-4570
KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHILANTHROPY CHEMICALS/PLASTICS UTILITIES MANUFACTURING OTHER PHILANTHROPY ENERGY
SOURCE: Responsible Flushing Alliance
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/28/2022 03:05 PM/DISC: 06/28/2022 03:06 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005533/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.