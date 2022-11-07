SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022--
Retire Early with Digital Investing ( REDI ), is a financial movement created by Profit Spotters to attain financial freedom and early retirement via digital investing.
Digital investing is the process of using digital technologies to invest in digital assets, which are items of value that can be bought, sold, and stored digitally.
The term “digital asset” is most commonly used in reference to blockchain-based investments and assets like cryptocurrencies, tokens (governance, NFT, security, synthetic, and utility), staking, liquidity providing, perpetual contracts, and smart contracts, among others. However, digital audio, videos, books, websites, apps, data, and the like are also digital assets.
Digital investing provides numerous unique investment opportunities—such as crypto trading, staking, validating, liquidity providing, and more—that traditional investing doesn’t offer and that are more convenient and advantageous due to lower fees, higher yields, and higher potential for appreciation. Furthermore, there are fewer barriers to entry with digital investing versus traditional investing.
REDI focuses on using digital investing to generate profits via active and passive income streams and capital gains. Additionally, REDI is flexible and inclusive—the effort and capital applied to digital investing are self-directed and adjustable according to one’s current and desired financial circumstances.
REDI Lifestyle
Overview of financial habits used by millionaires to attain financial freedom and early retirement via digital investing:
- Spending: spend prudently and apply the extra cash towards savings and digital investing.
- Saving: save via a high-yield savings account (HYSA) and a self-directed individual retirement account (SDIRA).
- Investing: apply extra cash towards digital investing to generate profits via active and passive income streams and capital gains.
