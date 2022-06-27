NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2022--
The SEAL Future Foundation (SFF), the premiere military transition partner for U.S. Navy SEALs, has announced that it is strengthening its existing partnership with global educational services provider Kaplan to offer the SEALs it supports Kaplan Credegree programs, which can earn them industry-recognized credentials that are highly valued by employers. Kaplan Credegree is designed to enhance the job readiness and marketability of aspiring professionals by partnering the traditional four-year degree program with Kaplan’s educational programs, but can also be utilized by many organizations and businesses that are vested in the long term success of their members.
Among the dozens of credentialing programs being offered, with no out of pockets costs, are: Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Wealth Management Specialist (WMSSM), and Certified Digital Marketing Professional (DMI Pro). And as part of Kaplan’s previously signed partnerships, SEALs who are transitioning out of the service or are already out of the military who are looking to attend college or a graduate-level program can prepare with Kaplan for free for a myriad of admissions exams including the SAT®, ACT®, GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT® and MCAT®.
“SEALs transitioning to civilian life are looking to take the unique experiences they gained while serving and protecting and translate them into skills that will make them successful in their next careers. What the SEAL Future Foundation does with the support of Kaplan Credegree is give our guys the ideas, roadmap, and tools they need to tackle this next phase of their lives more seamlessly and confidently,” said Anthony Page, the SEAL Future Foundation’s senior director of strategic partnerships and a former SEAL. “This is an exciting new time for them and with Kaplan Credegree, we look forward to helping them reach their professional goals.”
While veterans are a highly sought after group of employees by many top companies and their unemployment rate is actually lower than that of non-veterans, a Pew Research Center survey finds experiences and opinions somewhat mixed about whether or not their military service was useful in giving them the skills and training they needed for a civilian job.
“We’re incredibly honored and excited to expand our partnership with the SEAL Future Foundation. It’s been a privilege over these past few years to help many former SEALs get into college and graduate school and now by helping these heroes secure their professional credentials, we can make even more of them prepared for challenging and rewarding careers in civilian life,” said Mark Reimonenq, Kaplan’s director of university partner solutions. “Over the next few weeks and months, we’ll continue to announce additional partnerships in this area, as more organizations and institutions of higher learning recognize the value and promise of Kaplan Credegree.”
For college, university, or corporate leaders who want to explore partnering with Kaplan, click here. And for reporters interested in covering this partnership and growing sector of Kaplan’s portfolio, contact Russell Schaffer at russell.schaffer@kaplan.com or 917.822.8190.
Test names are the property of the respective trademark holders.
About SEAL Future Foundation
Founded in 2012, the SEAL Future Foundation (SFF) is the premiere military transition partner for U.S. Navy SEALs. Its mission is to provide Navy SEALs with a foundation that supports their well-being, education and career to continue a life of service within their communities. The SFF is a 501(c)(3) public nonprofit organization that provides a comprehensive suite of free lifetime resources to prepare active duty and veteran SEALs for success in the civilian world. For more information, visit www.sealff.org.
About Kaplan
Kaplan is a global educational services company that provides individuals, universities, and businesses with a diverse array of services, including higher and professional education, test preparation, language training, corporate and leadership training, and student recruitment, online enablement and other university support services. With operations in 28 countries, Kaplan serves more than 1 million students each year and has partnerships with 1,000-plus universities, colleges, and schools/school districts, and more than 4,000 businesses globally. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information, please visit https://kaplan.com.
