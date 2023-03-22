The Shortlist of the 36th Huading Awards Global Unit Announced, 10 Films Including "All Quiet on the Western Front" Shortlisted for Best Picture

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2023--
On March 21, the organizing committee of the Huading Awards announced the shortlist for the Global Unit of the 36th Global Film and TV Arts Huading Awards at its global headquarters in Los Angeles. In the film category, "All Quiet on the Western Front", "Avatar: The Way of Water", and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" were shortlisted for Best Global Film. Colin Farrell, Ricardo Darín and Austin Butler were among the finalists for Best Global Leading Actor, while Michelle Yeoh, Tang Wei and Cate Blanchett competed for Best Global Leading Actress.
In the Teleplay awards, "Better Call Saul Season 6", "This Is Going to Hurt" and "A Lifelong Journey" were shortlisted for Best Global Teleplay. Kevin Costner, Ben Whishaw and Kristos Andrews are among the finalist for Best Global Teleplay Leading Actress, while Quinta Brunson, Helen Mirren, Ji Won Kim and Davika Hoorne were competing for Best Global Teleplay Leading Actress. The shortlists for other major awards also went to their respective winners.
The much-anticipated shortlist for the Best Global Picture includes films such as "Decision to Leave", "Everything Everywhere All at Once", "All Quiet on the Western Front", "Avatar: The Way of Water", "Elvis", "Small, Slow But Steady", "RRR", " Triangle of Sadness", "Tár" and "Argentina, 1985", covering a wide range of topics and genres. The “Better Call Saul Season 6”, “1923 Season 1”, “This Is Going to Hurt”, “A Lifelong Journey”, “House of the Dragon Season 1”, “My Liberation Diary”, “The Solitary Gourmet Season 10”, “Gap” and more than a dozen other outstanding Teleplays from Europe, America, China, Japan, Korea and Thailand were shortlisted for Best Global Teleplay.
After the announcement of the Global Unit shortlist, the organizing committee will reveal the nominations for each of the award categories in the next few days. At the end of March, the Awards Ceremony of the 36th Global Film and Television Arts Huading Awards will be held in Los Angeles, USA. The winners of all the awards will be announced at that time, so stay tuned！
