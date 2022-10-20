The Simple Root, a Vegetable-First, Plant-Based Brand Is Now Available Online

The Simple Root, an exciting new plant-based brand that makes vegetables its #1 ingredient, is now on sale through the grocery delivery websites Plantbelly and igourmet. The Simple Root plant-based dips, cream cheese-style spreads, and artisan cheese-style spreads are simply made, beginning with an innovative process that creates a creamy base from root vegetables and then blends in more vegetables, fruits, herbs, and spices. The Simple Root products do not contain dairy, nuts, soy, gluten, wheat, eggs, artificial colors, or preservatives. All products are also Certified Plant Based by the Plant Based Foods Association.