The Small Pet Revolution is Here: Kaytee, Rainn Wilson and Kenneth the Guinea Pig Champion Small Pet Equity in “Small in Show”

Kaytee, a leading brand in the Central Garden & Pet portfolio (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) and a pioneer in wellness products for small animals and birds, is on a mission to champion small pets everywhere. With the help of A-list star Kenneth the Guinea Pig (and his human chaperone and small-animal enthusiast, Rainn Wilson), Kaytee is starting the small pet revolution with “Small in Show,” a first-of-its-kind digital short film. “Small in Show” chronicles Kenneth and Rainn’s journey to enter the famed Westminster Dog Show and in turn, celebrate all that small pets have to offer.