WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2023--
Today, the Stagwell Group, manager of Stagwell Media LP, announced it is engaged in advanced negotiations to redeem AlpInvest Partners’ remaining interest in the Stagwell Media LP fund, subject to final documentation.
About The Stagwell Group
The Stagwell Group LLC (the “Stagwell Group”) is a registered investment advisory company formed by Mark Penn. The Stagwell Group manages Stagwell Media LP, a private equity fund whose portfolio includes Stagwell Inc., the challenger network built to transform marketing (NASDAQ: STGW).
