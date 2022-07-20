PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022--
Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index and was named a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" by the American Association of People with Disabilities, the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network.
"We’re thrilled to be included on the 2022 Disability Equality Index and named a best place to work for disability inclusion,” said Susan Bruechner, vice president and chief human resources officer at The Standard. “The Standard promotes diversity, equity and inclusion because it is an essential part of how we attract and retain the best employees, build leaders, serve our customers and strengthen the communities we call home.”
“Helping people who have experienced a disabling event is a core part of our business,” said Dan McMillan, president and CEO of The Standard. “We offer financial well-being and peace of mind to millions of customers facing a disability caused by an accident or illness. With our deep expertise in providing support and workplace accommodations, we help those ready to return to their careers. Focusing on an inclusive workplace ensures we have the experience and empathy to make a real difference for our customers.”
Globally, over 1 billion people experience disabilities. Disability is a natural part of the human experience, crossing lines of age, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status and religion. The Standard is committed to disability inclusion, creating a culture in which each employee and customer is valued and respected.
“Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it’s gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index,” said Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN. “These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging."
About The Standard
The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit standard.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., StanCorp Mortgage Investors, LLC, StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., StanCorp Real Estate, LLC, and StanCorp Equities, Inc.
About the Disability Equality Index®
The Disability Equality Index is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”
The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities, the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.
About the American Association of People with Disabilities
AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60 plus million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.
About Disability:IN®
Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.
