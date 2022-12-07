LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022--
Toshiba America Business Solutions today announces that the State University of New York (SUNY) selects the company as its Official Print Design and Hardware, Service and Supplies Provider for its System-wide Print Initiative. The partnership is a key component of a multiyear initiative to improve print simplicity and effectiveness across SUNY campuses. Full implementation is expected to save $15 to $20 million annually while also eliminating 1.125 metric tons of carbon emissions.
Eco & Financial Benefits
The agreement equips SUNY students, faculty and staff with Toshiba's award-winning products and processes to optimize the current 40-thousand print device deployment. Coupling leading hardware with branded supplies and services, with optimization design planning, ensures substantial savings and ecological benefits throughout each SUNY campus in year one and beyond.
Toshiba technology additionally promises to drastically cut print waste throughout the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States by reducing the number of prints by 250 million pages per year. This means the SUNY System will conserve 25 million gallons of water as well as eliminate 1.125 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually resulting from lessening the production and transport of this amount of paper.
"Team Toshiba is very much looking forward to enabling all SUNY students and staff to develop the superior materials they need to perform at their best year-round," states Toshiba America Business Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer Larry White. "Our focus is to ensure the entire SUNY System operates as affordably and sustainably as possible."
Toshiba is currently designing and implementing print solutions at fourteen SUNY campuses with July 2024 as the target completion date for Toshiba's deployment across all 64 SUNY campuses.
