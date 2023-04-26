BOSTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today the results of its Annual Stockholders Meeting held on April 25, 2023. The Fund's stockholders re-elected five individuals to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). William C. Kirby, Shelley E. Rigger, Anthony S. Clark, Thomas G. Kamp and Warren J. Olsen were re-elected by stockholders for one-year terms, expiring in 2024.

Director

Votes Cast for

Votes Against/Withheld

William C. Kirby

6,258,565

453,833

Shelley E. Rigger

6,372,981

339,418

Anthony S. Clark

6,374,453

337,945

Thomas G. Kamp

6,393,386

319,013

Warren J. Olsen

6,374,445

337,953

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.

CONTACT:

Brian F. Link, Secretary

800-426-5523

www.thetaiwanfund.com

