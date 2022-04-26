BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2022--
The Termeer Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on connecting life science innovators and catalyzing the creation of new medicines, today announced that the Class of 2022 Henri Termeer Fellows has been named; the latest to receive this honor within the Fellowship program which began in 2018.
The Henri Termeer Fellowship is awarded annually to emerging leaders within the life science industry who have shown initial promise as company founders, CEOs or heads of life science organizations and are dedicated to developing life-changing treatments for patients. Fellows receive membership in The Henri Termeer Network, a select group of emerging and established healthcare leaders who provide access to their collective and valuable industry experience to help all Termeer Fellows advance their businesses and scientific programs. Additional Fellowship benefits include mentorship, network building and professional development as well as peer-to-peer learning, and access to other events and initiatives sponsored by The Termeer Foundation.
“This year’s group of Termeer Fellows represents a tremendous group of scientists and business leaders involved in novel work with strong potential impact on medical research, the business of biotech and ultimately those patients who live with a host of unmet medical needs,” said Belinda Termeer, President of The Termeer Foundation. “It is the Foundation’s goal, through this recognition, to accelerate each Fellow’s visionary work and future developments, so that they may continue their innovative and insightful work across a diverse set of scientific platforms.”
The 2022 Fellows include: Alex Federation, Talus Bioscience, Inc., Daniel Fischer, Tevard Biosciences, Elizabeth Wood, JURA Bio, Inc., Xavier Duportet, Eligo Bioscience, Yael Weiss, Mahzi Therapeutics, Laura Kleiman, Reboot Rx, Lukas Lange, Probably Genetic, and Claudine van der Sande, Xinvento. More on the Class of 2022 Fellows can be found here.
“Each year the selection of the Termeer Fellows becomes increasingly more competitive and challenging, and this year’s pool of outstanding applicants all have incredible promise of making a meaningful difference in the life science industry,” said Alan Walts, Co-Founder and Member of the Board of Directors, The Termeer Foundation. “The depth and range of each applicant’s background demonstrates the need for novel biomedical research and underscores the potential value for improving the health for patients.”
About The Termeer Foundation
Building on the bold legacy of Henri Termeer, who pioneered groundbreaking treatments for rare diseases, The Termeer Foundation connects life science innovators and catalyzes the creation of new medicines. The Foundation’s network of emerging and established healthcare innovators cultivates tomorrow’s leaders and leverages their collective expertise to solve complex problems in drug development and accessibility. The Foundation also integrates its network with academic institutions, nonprofits, regulatory agencies and other organizations across the global healthcare ecosystem to provide expert counsel, stimulate innovation, eliminate barriers to progress, and ultimately connect the world of healthcare until every patient has a cure. Visit us at www.termeerfoundation.org or on LinkedIn @TermeerFoundation.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005715/en/
CONTACT: Erica Mawby-Roche
Termeer Foundation
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SCIENCE OTHER SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH INFECTIOUS DISEASES OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: The Termeer Foundation
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/26/2022 09:19 AM/DISC: 04/26/2022 09:19 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005715/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.