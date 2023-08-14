SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 14, 2023--
The Tryst, the iconic boutique hotel, restaurant, and bar on the world-famous Condado Beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico, has been certified as an LGBT Business Enterprise ® by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, the national business voice of the LGBT community. Tristan Schukraft, seasoned entrepreneur and founder/CEO of MISTR, recently acquired The Tryst and started a $6 million renovation that will transform Condado Beach into the center of LGBTQ life on the Isle of Enchantment.
NGLCC is the largest advocacy organization dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBTQ people, serving as the nation’s exclusive certifying body for LGBTQ-owned and operated businesses. To become a Certified LGBTBE ®, NGLCC’s Supplier Diversity Initiative validates that a business is majority-owned by an LGBTQ individual or individuals. Once certified, they are connected to more than 250 corporations and government agencies committed to LGBTQ inclusion in their supply chains.
“The NGLCC is the leading voice for the LGBTQ+ business community, and we are proud that The Tryst is now a part of their network,” Schukraft said. “This certification is a testament to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for the LGBTQ+ community living in and visiting Puerto Rico.”
Celebrated with Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Award for ranking in the top 10% of hotels worldwide , The Tryst is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Puerto Rico. Located directly in front of San Juan’s only gay beach, The Tryst has been a favorite of locals and tourists alike since it opened as The Atlantic Beach Hotel in the 1960s.
Before acquiring The Tryst and Circo, Schukraft founded and built MISTR, a 100% gay-owned and operated telemedicine platform offering free online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), long-term HIV care and STI testing in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico.
