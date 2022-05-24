DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2022--
The "Preclinical CRO Market Research Report by Services (Bioanalysis and DMPK Studies and Toxicology Testing), End-user, Application, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Preclinical CRO Market size was estimated at USD 1,168.70 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,252.61 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.87% to reach USD 1,946.51 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Preclinical CRO to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Services, the market was studied across Bioanalysis and DMPK Studies and Toxicology Testing.
- Based on End-user, the market was studied across Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government and Academic Institutes, and Medical Device Companies.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Cardiovascular Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders, Diabetes, Immunological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Oncology, and Respiratory Diseases.
- Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Preclinical CRO Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Preclinical CRO Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Preclinical CRO Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Preclinical CRO Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Preclinical CRO Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Preclinical CRO Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Preclinical CRO Market?
Companies Mentioned
- Atuka Ltd
- Axon Biochemicals BV
- CATO SMS
- Celerion
- Emergo
- Envigo Corporation
- Ethica Group
- Eurofins Scientific
- ICON Plc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America, Inc.
- Medpace, Inc.
- MPI research
- PAREXEL International Corporation
- Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), LLC
- PharmaCircle LLC
- PRA Health Sciences, Inc
- Prado Pvt. Ltd.
- SCiAN Services
- Shanghai Medicilon Inc.
- Syneos Health
- Syreon Corporation
- Veristat LLC
- Vimta Labs Ltd.
- Wuxi AppTec
- ZM Company
