North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. The rain may be heavy at times. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. The rain may be heavy at times. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.