Intact Technology, an IT Software Consulting and Managed Services firm, announced today that it has been named to The Washington Post’s list of 2022 Top Workplaces for the sixth time. Selection is based solely on voluntary and anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey measuring several aspects of workplace culture, such as alignment, execution, and connection.
“We’re extremely grateful that our employees have rated us as a top workplace for the sixth time since 2016. Our people define Intact, and we are so proud to have the opportunity to share our journey with such an incredible team of individuals, who share a passion for doing what’s right and who each bring their unique perspectives and talents to our common mission of driving value and meaningful outcomes for our customers,” said Jesse White, CEO at Intact.
In addition to delivering value for customers, the Intact team works hard to deliver value in their community. This year, Intact employees worked together to raise $11,822 to help the people of Ukraine, all of which was donated directly to organizations supporting the impacted communities and surrounding regions, where many Ukrainians have found refuge. This philanthropic effort was spurred by a collective desire to support an Intact employee whose family is from Ukraine and were caught in immediate danger when the war began.
Intact also heavily prioritizes the overall wellness of their team. Because life cannot be put on hold, Intact employees continuously support each other by providing flexibility for fellow team members to take the time they need to take care of themselves and/or the needs of their families. In the same vein, Intact encourages employees to take time away from work to celebrate life’s milestones–with many Intact employees getting married, growing their families, or experiencing other exciting life changes this year.
“The Post’s Top Workplaces list is now in its ninth year and continues to highlight the companies in the Washington-area that employees deem to be leaders in company satisfaction and engagement,” said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. “Each year, the leaders at these companies are commended for their leadership and collegiality, qualities which have increased in importance to employees with the last few years of heightened transition and change.”
“Our top two KPIs as a business are customer success and employee experience, and they’re both intrinsically linked,” said White. “To continue delivering the level of service we promise our customers, we have to continue fulfilling, and even anticipating, the needs of our employees. We are really proud of this recognition from the Washington Post, and from our team, and will continue to use the vital feedback from the survey to keep improving.”
About Intact Technology
Intact Technology empowers IT leaders to deliver meaningful business outcomes through IT software consulting and managed services that are 100% risk-free, adoption-focused, and surprisingly simple. By eliminating as much risk as possible for customers and dramatically increasing the speed at which they can deliver new capabilities, Intact has helped some of the world’s largest companies and federal agencies do more with less, faster, and accelerate their digital transformation. No matter where you are on your ITOM journey, we’ll meet you there. Learn more at intact-tech.com.
About The Washington Post
The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.
About Energage, LLC
Headquartered in Exton, PA, Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.
