The "3D Imaging Market Research Report by Component (Hardware and Solution), Deployment, Industry Verticals, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global 3D Imaging Market size was estimated at USD 16.06 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 19.72 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR 23.06% to reach USD 55.79 billion by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the 3D Imaging Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global 3D Imaging Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global 3D Imaging Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global 3D Imaging Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global 3D Imaging Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global 3D Imaging Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global 3D Imaging Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global 3D Imaging Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing demand for 3D image sensors in manufacturing, automotive, and media and entertainment
- Growing demand for 3D accelerometers in smartphones and gaming consoles
- High application in 3D imaging techniques include 3D scanning, rendering, and modeling
Restraints
- High cost of 3D imaging software and solutions
Opportunities
- Emergence of 4D technology and increase in demand for consumer electronics such as smart gadgets for fitness
- Evolution of industrial automation and other emerging end user industries
Challenges
- Large dependency of sensor performance
Companies Mentioned
- Able Software Corp.
- Adobe Inc.
- Autodesk, Inc.
- Bentley Systems, Incorporated
- Dassault Systemes SE
- Esri
- FARO Technologies
- GE Healthcare
- Google, Inc.
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- MAXON COMPUTER GMBH
- Panasonic Corporation
- Pix4D
- Pixologic ZBrush
- Sony Corporation
- STMicroelectronics
- Tomtec Imaging Systems GmbH
- Trimble Inc.
