The "3D Projectors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for 3D Projectors estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Display Light Processing (DLP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR

The 3D Projectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$958.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR

In the global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$558.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$757 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • 3D Projectors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

