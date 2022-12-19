DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 19, 2022--
The "3D Projectors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for 3D Projectors estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Display Light Processing (DLP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The 3D Projectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$958.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
In the global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$558.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$757 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
- Acer Inc.
- Barco
- BenQ Corporation
- Boxlight
- Canon Inc.
- Christie Digital
- Dell
- Digital Projection
- Dukane
- InFocus Corporation
- JVCKenwood Corporation
- NEC Display Solutions
- Optoma
- Panasonic Corporation
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Sim2 BV
- Sony Corporation
- Viewsonic
- Vivitek Corporation
- Wolf Cinema
What's New for 2022?
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 3D Projectors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
