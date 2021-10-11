DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2021--
The "Global Automated Optical Inspection Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (2D AOI, 3D AOI), Technology (Inline AOI, Offline AOI), Industry, Application (Fabrication Phase, Assembly Phase), Elements of AOI, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automated optical inspection market was valued at USD 598 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,660 million by 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.
Advantages of AOI over other inspection methods, upsurge in the demand for consumer electronics amidst pandemic, rising need for miniature, high-speed PCBs, demand for higher productivity by electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies, and growing demand for electronics in automotive sector are contributing to the growth of the automated optical inspection market. Advent of SMART technology, newer applications of AOI systems apart from PCB inspection, and growing demand for AOI systems for inspection of IC substrates act as a growth opportunity for the market players.
Based on the type, 3D AOI systems to account a larger share during 2021-2026.
The 3D AOI system market is expected to be dominant and faster during the forecast period. Large-scale manufacturing units primarily make use of 3D AOI systems. 3D AOI systems have high operational costs and use complex programming codes for functioning but are more efficient and sensitive at detecting defects and faults than 2D AOI systems. 3D AOI systems can detect faults in PCB substrates as well as in the ball grid array (BGA), which makes them superior to 2D AOI systems. Further, the ability to quickly inspect defects in tall components, significant reduction in false call rates, and ability to provide volumetric data of components under inspection make 3D AOI systems an ideal choice for electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers in the coming years.
Inline AOI systems to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The inline AOI system is expected to be a larger and faster-growing market during the forecast period. Inline AOI systems offer a higher rate of PCB inspection, which is ideal for electronics manufacturing companies involved in high-volume production. Hence, most large manufacturing companies install multiple inline AOI systems in their production lines to speed up the inspection process. Several key manufacturers are making innovations and developments in inline AOI systems. For instance, in March 2021, Viscom developed the new Heavy Flex handling solution. The Heavy Flex handling options are available for Viscom's S3016 ultra AOI system for optical inline 3D inspection. Also, in June 2020, GOEPEL launched two new AOI systems. The 3D XE series of AOI platforms is characterized by low acquisition costs whilst still delivering full 3D inspection functionality. The series consists of the standalone system Basic Line - 3D XE and the inline system Advanced Line - 3D XE.
Consumer Electronics industry accounted for the largest share of the automated optical inspection market during the forecast period
The consumer electronics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the AOI system market during the forecast period. The miniaturization of electronic gadgets has further increased the complexity of internal circuits and components. To efficiently inspect complex PCBs of small and compact consumer electronic devices, manufacturers are increasingly using advanced AOI systems to offer high-quality products to customers. The trend of having one device with multiple functionalities has made modern-day electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and wearables more complex in architecture. The increased complexity of these devices requires highly advanced AOI systems for inspection. Further, with the rise in the adoption of 3D inspection technology, AOI systems are going to play a vital role in maintaining the high-quality standards of these complex consumer electronic devices.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Advantages of Aoi Over Other Inspection Methods
- Upsurge in Demand for Consumer Electronics Amidst Pandemics
- Rising Need for Miniature, High-Speed Pcbs
- Demand for Higher Productivity by Electronics Manufacturing Services (Ems) Companies
- Growing Demand for Electronics in Automotive Sector
Restraints
- False Call Rate of Image-Based Aoi Systems
- Requirement of Highly Skilled Personnel
Opportunities
- Advent of Smart Technology
- Newer Applications for Aoi Systems Apart from Pcb Inspection
- Growing Demand for Aoi Systems for Inspection of Ic Substrates
Challenges
- Requirement of Sophisticated Hardware and Software Systems to Handle Large Amount of Data
- Availability of Superior Inspection Technology as a Substitute
Companies Mentioned
- Aoi Systems
- Aoi Vision Pte
- Asc International
- Ascen Technology
- Camtek
- Cyberoptics
- Dcb Automation
- Goepel Electronic
- Kla
- Koh Young Technology
- Machine Vision Products
- Manncorp
- Marantz Electronics
- Mirtec
- Mycronic Ab (Vi Technology)
- Nordson
- Omron
- Parmi
- Pemtron
- Saki Corporation
- Screen Pe Solutions
- Seho Systems
- Stratus Vision
- Test Research
- Viscom
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7peolz
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005522/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OPTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/11/2021 11:27 AM/DISC: 10/11/2021 11:27 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005522/en