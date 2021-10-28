DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 28, 2021--
The "Global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market (2021-2026) by Type, Component, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market is estimated to be USD 51.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 91.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.3%.
The increasing application of IoT, AI, MI, and deep learning tools is driving the automatic identification and data capture market. In addition, rising online shopping and easy access to small payments via smartphone scanning are increasing the market. The automatic identification and data capture reduces the cost of data entry, prevent human errors related to identification and data collection, reduces process time, and facilitates tracking of products. These benefits have increased the efficiency and asset tracking in various industries such as automotive, chemicals, beverages, food, healthcare, retail, banking, supply chain, etc. However, security issues and malware breach is hindering the market growth.
Increasing digitalization and government initiation in the adoption of AIDC globally is anticipated to offer remunerative growth opportunities for the player operating in the AIDC market.
Recent Developments
1. Aware, Inc., launched AwareABIS, an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication. - 26th January 2020.
2. Credem launches recycled PVC payment supplied by IDEMIA. Credem is one of the first banks in Italy to launch eco-friendly payment cards supplied by IDEMIA. - 23rd March 2021.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Need to Eliminate Data Capture and Entry Errors
- Rising QR Codes Scanning
- Increasing Adoption in the E-Commerce and Healthcare
Restraints
- High investment cost
Opportunities
- Government Legalization on the Adoption of AIDC Technology
- Ongoing Research on Technological Advancements
Challenges
- Privacy risk and Invariability in data collection
Companies Mentioned
- Alien Technology
- Cipherlab Co., Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Datalogic S.p.A
- Honeywell International
- Impinj, Inc.
- Synaptics Incorporated
- Novanta Inc
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- SATO Europe GmbH
- Toshiba Corporation
- Zebra Technologies
- NEC Corporation
- Voxware, Inc.
- Sick Holding Gmbh
- Dell
- Getac Technology Corporation
- IDEMIA
- Cognex Corporation
- Godex International Co Ltd.
