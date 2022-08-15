DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--
The "Big Data & Analytics Market Research Report by Component (Hardware, Service, and Software), Analytics Tool, End Use, Deployment Model, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Big Data & Analytics Market size was estimated at USD 82.99 billion in 2021, USD 91.11 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 9.96% to reach USD 146.71 billion by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Big Data & Analytics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Big Data & Analytics Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Big Data & Analytics Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Big Data & Analytics Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Big Data & Analytics Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Big Data & Analytics Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Big Data & Analytics Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Big Data & Analytics Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Surge in adoption of big data analytics software by multiple organizations
- Increase in demand for cloud-based big data analytics software among SMEs
- Numerous benefits provided by big data and business analytics solutions
Restraints
- Lack of skilled workforce and complexity in insights extraction
Opportunities
- Integration of AI, IoT, and blockchain with big data
- Strengthening regulatory landscape for data protection
Challenges
- Disconnect between consumers and businesses giving rise to privacy and security concerns
Companies Mentioned
- 1010data, Inc.
- Adobe Inc.
- Cloudera, Inc.
- Dell, Inc.
- Google LLC
- Guavus, Inc.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Micro Focus International plc
- Microsoft Corporation
- MicroStrategy Incorporated
- Oracle Corporation
- Palantir Technologies, Inc.
- Qlik
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- SAP ERP
- SAS Institute
- Splunk
- SRC LLC
- Talend
- Teradata Corporation.
- The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- ThoughtSpot, Inc.
