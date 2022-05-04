DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2022--
The "Global Blood Collection Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Product, By Tubes Type, By Plasma/whole-blood Tubes Type, By Tubes System Type, By Method, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Blood Collection Devices Market size is expected to reach $8 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period.
Blood processing and collection are two significant steps to be performed in preanalytical laboratory testing. Legitimate blood collection and on-time processing by skilled staff utilizing efficient devices are required in order to assure test reliability. Blood collection devices have been considered inert specimen carriers. That is why laboratories are investing a bit of effort to access innovative blood collection devices with the help of which they are not required to monitor the device performance continuously.
Additionally, blood is collected with the help of blood donation processes such as WB (whole blood), and after that, various components can easily be separated from it by the process of apheresis. The quantity of blood drawn depends upon the person and ought not to be more than 1% of the donor's weight. The collection can be done manually or automatically by the use of automated equipment that can even collect particular components of blood.
Various advanced devices are being introduced in the market such as hematology analyzers. There are computerized and highly specialized machines which count the number of blood platelets, red & white blood cells, hematocrit level & hemoglobin present in the blood sample. With the help of a needle, phlebotomist is expected to rupture a vein and collect the blood into a glass tube which contains ETDA as additives to prevent blood coagulation.
In the past few years, some diseases such as coronavirus have put human health into a threat all over the world. Diagnostics is the foremost step to be taken for the treatment of infectious diseases. It is an important step to identify efficient diagnostic strategies urgently to provide better treatment.
Market Growth Factors:
Technological advancements in blood collection procedures and products
Collection of blood samples of patients from difficult venous access (DVA) is not easy and even is impossible sometimes. The traditional products used for blood collection products are sometimes unable to collect blood samples efficiently. This may lead to repeated attempts for collecting blood. Also, this increases the risk of anemia & the transfer of blood-borne pathogens to phlebotomists. In order to get over this issue, innovative hematology tube designs have been launched that support capillary blood collection along with reducing the risk of processing & collection errors in patients with DVA.
Rising prevalence of inherited blood disorders
If there is an issue with the blood, it may affect the total health of the body. Some types of blood disorders are platelet disorders, bleeding problems & excessive clotting that may affect the blood clots; anemia that happens when blood do not let the oxygen go through the rest of your body, blood cancers like myeloma & leukemia and eosinophilic disorders that is an issue with the particular type of white blood cells. As per the information provided by World Health Organization, hemoglobin disorders were mainly found in 60% of 229 countries and were affecting 75% of births.
Market Restraining Factors
High cost of automated blood collection devices
The cost involved in initial investment for the adoption of automated blood collection by the use of apheresis devices involves high costs as compared to blood collection. Also, the cost of therapeutic apheresis is high as it further involves the cost of disposables. The higher cost of these devices is leading to the lower adoption of automated blood collection devices. As many of the smaller blood banks, hospitals cannot afford to use these blood collection devices. In addition, the cost of apheresis therapy is a matter of concern for the whole world. The cost for individual apheresis treatments may widely differ.
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By End User
- Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, & Nursing Homes
- Diagnostic & Pathology Laboratories
- Blood Banks
- Others
By Product
- Blood Collection Tubes
- Needles & Syringes
- Blood Bags
- Blood Collection Systems/Monitors
- Lancets
By Tubes Type
- Plasma/whole-blood Tubes
- Serum Tubes
By Plasma/whole-blood Tubes Type
- EDTA Tubes
- Heparin Tubes
- Coagulation Tubes
- Glucose Tubes
- Others
By Tubes System Type
- Vacuum Tubes
- Non-Vacuum Tubes
By Method
- Manual Blood Collection
- Automatic Blood Collection
By Application
- Diagnostics
- Therapeutics
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Sarstedt AG & Company
- ICU Medical, Inc.
- Grifols, S.A.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Haemonetics Corporation
- Terumo Corporation
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
