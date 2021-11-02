DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2021--
The "Global Blood Purification Equipment Market By Product, By Indication, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Blood Purification Equipment Market size is expected to reach $19.2 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
Blood purification refers to a method that includes blood withdrawal from the body of a patient into a machine or a device to eliminate impurities and send it back into the body. The market is expected to be fueled as blood purification plays a crucial part in various kidney & blood-related diseases.
Developments in filtration & dialysis methods along with adsorption methods have boosted the adoption of these machines in various critical treatments. Blood purification machines find considerable application in renal or organ failures, plasmapheresis & immune-metabolic disorders.
Technological developments in blood purification machines will impact the market growth positively during the forecast period. Leading market players plan to launch innovative & advanced blood purification equipment. For example, companies like Jafron and NxStage have created various blood purification devices that have decreased the mortality rate in patients experiencing chronic kidney failure.
Newly approved blood purification machines are highly sensitive & allow exhaustive observation. Moreover, these sophisticated blood purification equipment is economical & portable. Therefore, the above-mentioned aspects is expected to bolster the growth of the market in the next few years.
Companies Profiled
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Nikkiso Co., Ltd.
- Kaneka Corporation
- Cerus Corporation
- Shanwaishan Medical Group
- Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd.
- Infomed SA
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Scope of the Study
Market Segmentation:
By Product
- Portable
- Stationary
By Indication
- Renal Diseases
- Sepsis
- Other Equipments
By End User
- Dialysis Centers
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Other End Users
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
