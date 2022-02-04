DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 4, 2022--
The "Global Blood Purification Equipment Market 2021-2031 by Product (Hemodialysis, Blood Filtration, CRRT, Hemoperfusion, Plasma Exchange Device), Portability (Portable, Stationary), Indication, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global blood purification equipment market will reach $21.08 billion by 2031, growing by 5.5% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing prevalence of blood-related diseases, rising geriatric population, technological innovations, growing healthcare expenditure, rising adoption of home based healthcare, and the rising health consciousness amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Selected Key Players:
- Aethlon Medical, Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Cerus Corporation
- CytoSorbents Corporation
- Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA
- Healthwell Medical Tech. Co., Ltd.
- Infomed SA
- Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd.
- Kaneka Corporation
- Nikkiso Co., Ltd.
- Spectral Medical Inc.
- SWS Medical Group
This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global blood purification equipment market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global blood purification equipment market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Portability, Indication, End User, and Region.
Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Hemodialysis Device
- Blood Filtration Device
- CRRT Device
- Hemoperfusion Device
- Plasma Exchange Device
- Other Products
Based on Portability, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Portable Equipment
- Stationary Equipment
Based on Indication, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Renal Diseases
- Sepsis
- Other Indications
Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Dialysis Centers
- Other End Users
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)
