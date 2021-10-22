DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 22, 2021--
The "Bone and Joint Health Supplements - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bone and Joint Health Supplements estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Joint Supplements, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bone Supplements segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Bone and Joint Health Supplements market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured):
- Amway, Inc. - Nutrilite
- Archer Daniel Midland Company
- BASF SE
- Bergstrom Nutrition Inc.
- BioScience Nutrition
- Cargill Inc.
- ESM Technologies LLC
- Ethical Naturals Inc.
- Innophos Nutrition
- Kappa Bioscience AS
- Nature`s Bounty Inc.
- Navamedic ASA
- Nutramax Laboratories Inc.
- Simply Supplements
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver
- Global Population Witnessing Epidemic Proportion of Obesity
- Recent Market Activity
- Increasing Disposable Income Propels Sales of Bone and Joint Health Supplements
- Increasing Healthcare Spending: Opportunities in Store
- Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth
- Women: A Key Target Population
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Global Nutritional Supplement Use Increasing
- Online Purchases Gain Pace
- Increasing Awareness about Various Bone and Joint Related Diseases
- Increasing Surgeries to Treat Bone and Joint Diseases Resulting in Increased Supplement Use
- Glucosamine Producers Turn toward VegeTable Sources
- Increasing Use of Glucosamine for Fortification
- Natural Supplements: An Alternative for Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis
- Manufacturers Adopting Different Approaches
- Research Becomes More Focused to Meet Changing Consumer Demands
- Functional Foods & Beverages Gain Traction
- Nutraceutical Ingredients: Sourcing and Quality Still Remain Important Concerns
- Sports Performance Category Offering Huge Growth Potential
- Despite Enormous Growth Potential, Potential Tailwinds Expected to Hit Bone and Joint Supplements Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wlwjn3
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005238/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/22/2021 07:55 AM/DISC: 10/22/2021 07:55 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005238/en