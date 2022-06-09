DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 9, 2022--
The "Global Bot Security Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Security Type, By Organization size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bot Security Market size is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 20.0% CAGR during the forecast period.
Bots or Internet robots, often known as crawlers, spiders, and web bots, are internet-based software programs that are used to execute repetitive tasks. There are two categories of bots, namely bad bots and good bots. While good bots are useful for tasks like scanning a search engine, bad bots can be used to create a bot network and launch malware assaults.
A botnet is a group of internet-connected devices that have been infected with malware and can be controlled by hackers. Botnet assaults, which include malicious actions such as password leaks, unauthorized access, data theft, and DDoS attacks, are carried out by cybercriminals using botnets. Bot security provides solutions and services for detecting botnets, blocking them, mitigating their effects, preventing botnet assaults, and keeping enterprises secure.
Bots are becoming increasingly common in critical business sectors such as financial services, retail, and travel. Credit cards, bank accounts, Social Security numbers, as well as other personal information can be collected by a bot. As a result, bots must be secure and resistant to common vulnerabilities and threats. To strengthen the security of these bots, a user can take several typical precautionary actions. Some of the Bot Framework's security mechanisms are similar to those found in other software systems, while others are unique to it.
Bots are an innovative way for a company to communicate with its customers. They can also serve as a backdoor for meddling with a company site. As a result, a business must ensure that its developers are aware of the need for bot security as part of overall website security.
Market Growth Factors
A rise in the bad bot traffic
There is a significant number of bad bots all over the Internet. Bots accounted for a considerable proportion of all Internet traffic in recent years and over half of all the automated online traffic.
In addition, the proportion of hostile botnets is estimated to grow as the popularity of assaults like credential stuffing grows due to the increasing availability of data across the dark web. Bad bots use the authorized Google bot user agent and Google Cloud Platform IP addresses to hide their actual identity and steal confidential data and information. Further, bots will account for a significant number of the entire web traffic in the coming years as they become more intelligent.
Increasing migration to mobile phones
In recent years, with the increasing urbanization, the number of smartphone users all over the world is constantly increasing. This figure is also estimated to grow significantly in the next years due to increased Internet penetration. In developed and advanced economies, smartphone ownership is substantially greater in contrast to developing and under-developed countries.
Smartphones are being utilized for a variety of tasks, including internet shopping, social media apps, and product research. Smartphone users are spending more time on their smartphones as a result of the introduction of social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, as well as online entertainment platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.
Marketing Restraining Factor:
Increasing cases of cybercrime all over the world
Cybercrime is evolving into a profit-driven sector as a result of the use of various techniques. Cybercriminals, tool suppliers, malware operators, coders, and affiliate programs are all part of this sector, and their products, like do-it-yourself malware kits, data theft, spam-sending and launching DDoS attacks, can all be easily acquired online from a variety of sources. In numerous regions of the world, the rise of state-driven and ideological attacks that target people or organizations to support a political cause or to carry out a cyber-warfare campaign is being noted, and organizations are finding it difficult to combat these attacks.
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Component
- Standalone Solution
- Services
By Security Type
- Web Security
- Mobile Security
- API Security
By Deployment Model
- Cloud
- On-premise
By Organization size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises
By Vertical
- Retail & E-commerce
- IT & Telecom
- BFSI
- Government & Defense
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Travel & Tourism
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.
- Imperva, Inc.
- Limelight Networks, Inc.
- Cloudflare, Inc.
- Citrix Systems, Inc.
- Fastly, Inc.
- F5 Networks, Inc.
- Sophos Group PLC
- ReblazeTechnologies Ltd.
- Alibaba Cloud (Alibaba Group Holdings Limited)
