The "Global Breast Pumps Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Breast Pump Market size was valued at USD 1.17 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 2.22 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022-2030.
Breast pumps are mechanical medical devices that are used to conveniently extract breast milk from mothers. Breast pumps have been gaining popularity among employed women with babies, as it enables them to express milk that can then be fed to their child even in their absence.
Also, in some cases, doctors recommend women to use breast pumps when the baby is unable to properly suck the milk. Moreover, breast pumps are also used to stimulate lactation in women with a low milk supply or those who have not just given birth.
Market Dynamics and Trends
The demand for breast pump is increasing due to growing women participation in workplaces around the world. Also, factors such as increasing awareness about the benefits of breast pump such as convenience, affordability, easy soothing, and increased milk production, along with inadequate maternity leave period are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
However, availability of substitutes for breast milk, declining birth rates, increasing aging population and concerns with pumping efficiency are expected to restrain the growth of market during the forecast period. On the other hand, introduction of innovative products that are easy to carry and use is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the breast pump market players in future.
Key Market Segments
Breast Pump Market- By Portability
- Wireless/Hands-Free Pumps
- Non-Wireless Pumps
Breast Pump Market- By Type
- Closed System Breast Pumps
- Open System Breast Pumps
Breast Pump Market- By Technology
- Battery-Powered Breast Pumps
- Manual Breast Pumps
- Electric Breast Pumps
- Convertible Breast Pumps
Breast Pump Market- By Application
- Personal-Use Pumps
- Hospital-Grade Pumps
