The "Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
User Provisioning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 27.3% CAGR to reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Single Sign-on segment is readjusted to a revised 28.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.2% share of the global Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 40.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 30.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 40.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.3% and 23.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Governance & Compliance Management Segment Corners a 12.9% Share in 2020
In the global Governance & Compliance Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 24.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$298.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.
