The "Global Consumer Genomics Market (2022-2027) by Product and Service, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Consumer Genomics Market is estimated to be USD 3.3 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9.07 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.4%
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding growth and reducing risks.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Consumer Genomics Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Consumer Genomics Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Consumer Genomics Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in the Interest of Consumers & Physicians in DTC Kits & Consequent Rise in Sales of DNA Test Kits
- Increase in Access to DTC Services due to Reducing the Cost of Genotyping
Restraints
- Ethical and Clinical Issues about the use of DTC Products & Personalized Treatment
- Regulatory Challenges about the use of DTC Genetic Tests
Opportunities
- Technological Advancement in Genomics DTC Kit
- Significant Investments & Initiatives by Companies
Challenges
- Misleading Results Create Challenges in the Adoption of Home-based Genetic Tests
Market Segmentation
The Global Consumer Genomics Market is segmented based on Product and Service, Application, and Geography.
- By Product and Service, the market is classified into Consumables and Systems & Software.
- By Application, the market is classified into Diagnostics, Wellness And Nutrition, Personalized Medicine and Ancestry.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Companies Mentioned
- 23andMe, Inc.
- Ancestry
- Color Health, Inc.
- Diagnomics, Inc.
- Futura Genetics
- Gene by Gene, Ltd.
- Helix OpCo, LLC
- Illumina, Inc.
- Mapmygenome
- MyHeritage Ltd.
- Positive Biosciences, Ltd.
- Toolbox Genomics
- Veritas Intercontinental
- Xcode Life
