The "Data Collection & Labeling: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Data Collection & Labeling estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Image / Video, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 25.4% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Text segment is readjusted to a revised 18.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $502.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 28.1% CAGR
The Data Collection & Labeling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$502.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 28.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 20% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Audio Segment to Record 20.8% CAGR
In the global Audio segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$416.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 22.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
What's New for 2022?
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Data Collection & Labeling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
