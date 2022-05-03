DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2022--
The "Drug Discovery Market Research Report by Drug Type (Biologic Drugs and Small Molecule Drugs), Technology, End User, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Drug Discovery Market size was estimated at USD 9,786.38 million in 2021, USD 11,712.11 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.93% to reach USD 23,760.20 million by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Drug Discovery Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories Inc.
- Affymetrix Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Albany Molecular Research Inc.
- Arqule Inc.
- Astrazeneca Plc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Caliper Life Sciences Inc.
- Celera Corp
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Chembridge Corp
- EVOTEC AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Gyros AB
- Incyte Corp
- Life Technologies Corp
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Shimadzu Corp
- Sigma-Aldrich Corp
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Drug Discovery Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Drug Discovery Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Drug Discovery Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Drug Discovery Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Drug Discovery Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Drug Discovery Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Drug Discovery Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.4. Challenges
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Drug Discovery Market, by Drug Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Biologic Drugs
6.3. Small Molecule Drugs
7. Drug Discovery Market, by Technology
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Combinatorial Chemistry
7.3. High Throughput Screening
7.4. Nanotechnology
7.5. Pharmacogenomics
8. Drug Discovery Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
8.3. Pharmaceutical Companies
9. California Drug Discovery Market
10. Florida Drug Discovery Market
11. Illinois Drug Discovery Market
12. New York Drug Discovery Market
13. Ohio Drug Discovery Market
14. Pennsylvania Drug Discovery Market
15. Texas Drug Discovery Market
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
16.1.1. Quadrants
16.1.2. Business Strategy
16.1.3. Product Satisfaction
16.2. Market Ranking Analysis
16.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
16.4. Competitive Scenario
16.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
16.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
16.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
16.4.4. Investment & Funding
16.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
17. Company Usability Profiles
18. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjf89t
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503006065/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/03/2022 12:33 PM/DISC: 05/03/2022 12:33 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503006065/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.