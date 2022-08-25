DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022--
The "Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market (2022-2027) by Type, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market is estimated to be USD 55.61 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 84 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.
There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification.
The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand From Semiconductor Industry
- Usage of Chemicals in the Electronics Industry
- Increasing Application in Photovoltaic Cell Manufacturing
- Improved IT Infrastructure and Upcoming Technologies such as AI And IoT
Restraints
- Lack of Local Electronic Production in Emerging Economies
Opportunities
- Penetration of PCB in The Telecommunication Industry and Rapid Diagnostic Demand in Healthcare
- Rise in the Electronic Device Manufacturers in Developing Economies
Challenges
- Health and Environmental Effects Associated with Electronic Chemicals & Materials
Market Segmentation
The Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified into CMP Slurries, Conductive Polymers, Low K Dielectrics, PCB Laminates, Photoresist Chemicals, Silicon Wafers, Wet Chemicals, and Electronic Gases.
- By Application, the market is classified into Packaging, Wafer Fabrication, and Others.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Companies Mentioned
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- Air Liquide SA
- Albemarle Corp
- BASF SE
- CMC Materials, Inc.
- Covestro Ag
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Honshu Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
- Huntsman International LLC
- JSR Corp.
- Kanto Chemical Co., Inc.
- KMG Chemicals, Inc.
- Linde PLC
- Merck KGaA
- Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.
- Siltronic Ag
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Ltd.
- Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd.
- Solvay Ag
- Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Wafer World, Inc.
