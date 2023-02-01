DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023--
The "Electronic Nose - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Electronic Nose estimated at US$19 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Environmental Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.7% CAGR and reach US$20.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Food & Beverage segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR
The Electronic Nose market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
- AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH
- Alpha MOS
- Aryballe Technologies
- Enose Company
- Foodsniffer (FKA PERES) / ARS Labs
- Intelesens (FKA ST&D)
- MYDX
- Odotech
- Olfaguard
- Plasmion GmbH
- Roboscientific
- Sensigent
- Sensing Dynamics
- Shenzhen Beautymate Technology Co., Ltd.
- Stratuscent
- Tellspec
- The eNose Company
- Vaporsens
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Electronic Nose - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- INTRODUCTION
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Product Definition
- Applications of e-Nose
- PRODUCT INNOVATIONS
- Research Underway on Development of Chemical Nose to Detect Industrial Pollutants
- Integration of E-Nose in Phones
- Development of E-Nose that Can Measure Small Pressure and Temperature Changes
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Research Focused on Application of E-Nose Technology in Detection of Human Diseases
- Electronic Nose Emerge as a Practical Way for Rescue Operations in Hard-to-Reach Disaster Zones
- Rise in Application of E-Nose in Food Industry for Quality Control
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
