The "Elevator Modernization Market by Elevator Type, Component, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global elevator modernization market size was valued at $7,781.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $19,941.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.
The process of upgrading important components of an elevator to maintain safety and efficiency is known as elevator modernization. Various components of elevator such as controllers, door equipment, signaling fixtures, and power units undergo various wear and tear, owing to continuous operations over a long period of time, creating a demand for elevator modernization.
Elevators facilitate vertical movement of people and freight. This makes it an essential component of high-rise buildings and other structures. However, deterioration of elevator components can significantly affect its safety and efficiency. Replacement of entire elevator systems involves high investment, whereas elevator modernization, helps in maintaining and enhancing performance & safety of elevators systems economically.
Rise in awareness regarding importance of modernization to maintain safety of elevators has significantly increased the demand for elevator modernization solutions from residential and commercial users. Furthermore, advancement in technology significantly improve the quality as well as aesthetic appearance of cabins. However, requirement of components as per specific designs and lack of skilled workforce are factors that can restrain market growth. Furthermore, implementation of government regulations for elevator safety positively influences the growth of the market.
The global elevator modernization market is segmented on the basis of elevator type, component, end user, and region. Depending on elevator type, the market is divided into traction and hydraulic. According to component, it is categorized into controller, door equipment, cabin enclosure, and others. By end user, it is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Major players operating in the global elevator modernization market have adopted key strategies such as product launch to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market
Key Benefits
- The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging elevator modernization market trends and dynamics
- In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2030
- Extensive analysis of the elevator modernization market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework
- A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities
- The global elevator modernization market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report
- The key market players within elevator modernization market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the elevator modernization industry
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Changing Trends in Elevator Industry
- Rapid Urbanization
- Rising Awareness About Safety and Security
Restraints
- Unsuitable Elevator Designs
- Environmental Hazards
Opportunities
- Development in Commercial Sector
- Increase in Adoption of Machines Room-Less Elevators
- Technological Advancements in Elevator Modernization
Key Segments
By Elevator Type
- Traction
- Hydraulic
By Component
- Controller
- Door Equipment
- Cabin Enclosure
- Others
By End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Players
- Escon Elevators
- Fujitec Co Ltd
- Hitachi Ltd
- Hyundai Elevator Co, Ltd
- KONE Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- OTIS Worldwide Corporation
- Schindler
- TK Elevator
- Toshiba Corporation
