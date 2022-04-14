DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 14, 2022--
The "Embedded Security Market by Security type (authentication and access management, payment and content protection), Application, Offerings (hardware, software and services) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The embedded security market size is valued at USD 6.8 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to be USD 9.0 Billion by 2027; growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2027.
Growing demand for embedded security in electric and hybrid vehicles to drive the growth of embedded security
The embedded security industry is likely to be driven by rising demand for embedded security systems commonly used in automobiles. Due to the high demand for safety and comfort, while driving, all modern vehicles are equipped with embedded systems.
Embedded security is used in a variety of automotive applications such as body electronics, navigation systems, steering systems, brakes, traffic control, powertrain, chassis control, as well as mobile access apps and eCommerce. The embedded security industry is growing as demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has increased and public awareness of the environment's deterioration has increased.
APAC is the fastest-growing region in the embedded security market
The fastest-growing region for embedded security is the Asia Pacific. APAC is focusing on increasing its security spending in response to the ever-increasing threat landscape. South Korea, China, Australia, and Hong Kong are among the growing economies in APAC. Factors such as remote working, the increasing complexity of business, and the growing trend of BYOD necessitate robust security solutions, which are forces companies to use a variety of security solutions.
APAC has seen great economic expansion, political revolution, and social change in the recent decade. Countries such as South Korea, Japan, and Singapore have modified or established new security measures in response to the increasing cyber threats.
Samsung (South Korea) and Renesas (Japan) are some of the key players operating in the embedded security market in the Asia Pacific.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing IoT Applications Would Increase Need for Embedded Security
- Inclusion of Payments Functionality in Wearables
- Government Agencies Promoting Digitization
- Increase in Data Breaches and Cyberattacks
- Increased Demand for Embedded Security in Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
- Intensifying Need to Secure Digital Crypto-Based Transactions
Restraints
- Non-Adherence to Government Regulations Due to Lack of Auditing
- Susceptibility of Embedded Systems to Cyber-Threats and Security Breaches
- Costs Associated with Hardware Security Modules
- Strong Inclination of Customers Toward Adoption of Hardware Security Modules on Rental Basis
Opportunities
- Integration of Embedded Security in Electric Vehicles
- Need for Integrated Security Solutions for IoT Paired with Advent of Smart Cities
- Growing Adoption of Embedded Systems in Healthcare Systems
- Introduction of 5G and Development of 5G-Enabled Embedded Devices
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness Regarding Safety and Low-Security Budget
- High Energy Consumption Associated with Compact Embedded Systems
- Complexities Involved in Designing Embedded Systems
- Shortage in Supply of Semiconductors
