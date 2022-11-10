DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022--
The "EMI Shielding Market by Material (EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates, Conductive Coatings & Paints, Metal Shielding, Conductive Polymers, EMI/EMC Filters), Method (Radiation, Conduction), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global EMI shielding market size is anticipated to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2022 to USD 8.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2027.
Radiation method to contribute significant share from 2022 to 2027
EMI metal shielding is commonly used to protect a device from EMI radiation. Metal shielding typically provides a radiation EMI shielding range of up to 100 dB. Cell phones and tablets use conductive plastics in consumer electronics to avoid harmful EMI radiation, which can affect signal quality.
In hospitals, EMI shielding solutions are used in sensitive electrical equipment, such as electrocardiography (ECG) machines. Military equipment also require EMI shielding solutions to reduce the effects of EMI radiation. Therefore, the radiation segment is projected to hold the largest market share from 2022 to 2027.
Automotive industry is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in EMI shielding market during the forecast period.
The automotive industry segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. The fast changing global automotive industry has a high demand for EMI shielding solutions due to various electronics devices and components used in different vehicle systems.
Onboard GPS, navigation systems, Bluetooth capabilities, touchscreen infotainment systems hands-free features, and terrain management systems have increased the convenience and safety of the users but has also increased the use of such devices which are susceptible for EMI. Thus increasing usage of electronic devices and components is driving the use of EMI shielding solutions in automotive industry.
Asia is expected to account for the largest share of market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the largest size of the EMI shielding market during the forecast period. The region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The increasing demand for EMI shielding solutions in various electronics devices and components as well as in automobile industry is driving the growth of the EMI shielding market. The consumer electronics and automotive industries are in the leading position in Asia Pacific, and the market for the healthcare and telecommunications & information technology is expected to grow at considerable rate in this region in the upcoming years.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Surging Demand for Consumer Electronics
- Ongoing Field Trials and Pilot Tests Evincing Viability of 5G Technology
- Rising Electromagnetic Pollution on Account of Growing Digitalization
- Increasing Stringent Environmental and Emc Regulations Across Industries
Restraints
- High Cost of EMI Shielding Solutions
Opportunities
- Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles
- Growing Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Modern Automobiles
Challenges
- Trade-Off Between Miniaturization and EMI Shielding of Various Electronic Devices
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Atlanta Metal Coating
- E-Song Emc
- East Coast Shielding
- Effective Shielding Company
- Ets-Lindgren
- Henkel
- Holland Shielding Systems
- Icotek
- Integrated Polymer Solutions
- Interstate Specialty Products
- Kemtron Ltd.
- Kitagawa Industries
- Laird Performance Materials
- Leader Tech
- Marian
- Mg Chemicals
- Nolato
- Ntrium
- Omega Shielding Products
- Parker Hannifin
- Ppg Industries
- Rtp Company
- Schaffner Holding
- Seal Science
- Spira Manufacturing
- Tech-Etch
