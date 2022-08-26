DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022--
The "Functional Food Ingredients Market Research Report by Health Benefits (Bone Health, Gut Health, and Heart Health), Source, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Functional Food Ingredients Market size was estimated at USD 84.87 billion in 2021, USD 91.51 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 8.07% to reach USD 135.24 billion by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Functional Food Ingredients Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Functional Food Ingredients Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Functional Food Ingredients Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Functional Food Ingredients Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Functional Food Ingredients Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Functional Food Ingredients Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Functional Food Ingredients Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Functional Food Ingredients Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing health consciousness among consumers
- Demand for food enrichment specifically in highly processed foods
- Increase demand for ready to eat food products
- Growing health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and digestive disorders
Restraints
- High cost naturally extracted products
Opportunities
- Rising inclination towards the organic or naturally extracted ingredients
- Nanoencapsulation of functional food ingredients
Challenges
- Contaminants in functional food poisoning the food safety issues
Companies Mentioned
- Ajinomoto
- Amway
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Arla Foods
- BASF SE
- Beneo
- Cargill
- CHR. Hansen
- DSM NV
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
- General Mills Inc.
- Glanbia Plc
- Herbalife
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Kemin Industries
- Kerry Group
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Nestle
- Roquette Freres
- Royal Cosun
- Standard Functional Foods Group Inc.
- Tate & Lyle
