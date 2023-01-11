DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023--
The "Gaming Projector Market By Technology, By Resolution, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gaming projector market was valued at $1.07 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $2.34 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.35% from 2022 to 2031.
A projector is a projection device that displays an image on a large surface, such as a white screen or a wall. Further, the projectors in gaming are equipped with various features including input lag, refresh rate, and high resolution, to offer an enhanced user video experience.
The growth of the market is majorly driven by an increase in the adoption of advanced gaming technologies coupled with a surge in the growth of the esports gaming industry. Further, a rise in disposable income in emerging economies is anticipated to drive the growth of the high-frequency transformer market.
However, the high cost associated with gaming accessories acts as a prime restraint for the global market. On the contrary, the surge in the improvement of telecom infrastructure is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the high-frequency industry during the forecast period.
Key Benefits
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the gaming projector market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing gaming projector market opportunities.
- Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- An in-depth analysis of the gaming projector market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
- The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global gaming projector market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Key Market Segments
By Technology
- Digital Light Processing (DLP)
- Single Chip Projection
- Three-Chip Projector
- Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)
- Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)
By Resolution
- 1080P Resolution
- 4K Resolution
By Application
- Commercial
- Household
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- AAXA Technologies Inc.
- Acer Inc.
- BenQ Corporation
- JMGO
- JVC
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Nebula
- Optoma
- Samsung Electronics
- Seiko Epson Corp
- SONY CORPORATION
- VAVA
- VEIWSONIC
- Wemax
- XGIMI Technology
- Yaber
- ivamvo
