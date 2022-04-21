DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 21, 2022--
The "Genitourinary Drugs Market Research Report by Indication (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Bladder Cancer, and Cervical Cancer), Product, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Genitourinary Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 32.60 billion in 2021, USD 33.24 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.11% to reach USD 36.97 billion by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Genitourinary Drugs Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Genitourinary Drugs Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Genitourinary Drugs Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Genitourinary Drugs Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Genitourinary Drugs Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Genitourinary Drugs Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Genitourinary Drugs Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Genitourinary Drugs Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing prevalence of genitourinary disorders
- Rising number of pipeline drugs
- Growing concerns about urinary incontinence and impotence
Restraints
- Availability of counterfeit and generic drugs in the market
Opportunities
- Collaborative R&D efforts by the pharma companies
- Growing investment in healthcare for improved treatments
Challenges
- Lack of compliance to medication
- Continual patent expirations
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Genitourinary Drugs to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Indication, the market was studied across Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Bladder Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction, Hematuria, Interstitial Cystitis, Ovarian Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Renal Cancer, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Incontinence & Overactive Bladder, and Urinary Tract Infections.
- Based on Product, the market was studied across Anti-infectives, Gynecological, Hormonal Therapy, and Urologicals.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Allergan
- Antares Pharma
- Asieris Pharmaceuticals
- Astellas Pharma Inc
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer AG
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Cipla USA Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Genentech, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Melinta Therapeutics Inc.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
