The "GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Research Report by Product, Drug Class, Route of Administration, Application, Distribution Channel, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market size was estimated at USD 3,632.28 million in 2021, USD 4,016.94 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.84% to reach USD 6,737.14 million by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising prevalence rate of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, atherosclerosis, and cardiovascular diseases
- Increase in the number of diabetic patients and recent advancement in the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
- Growing number of approval for novel products
Restraints
- Patent expiry of GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs
Opportunities
- Rising new product launched and ongoing development of strong product pipeline
- Developing focus on the collaboration activities to obtain commercialization rights
Challenges
- Severe risks and limitations such as renal impairment, pancreatitis, diabetic ketoacidosis
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Product, the market was studied across Bydureon, Ozempic, Saxenda, Trulicity, and Victoza.
- Based on Drug Class, the market was studied across Albiglutide, Dulaglutide, Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Semaglutide.
- Based on Route of Administration, the market was studied across Oral and Parenteral.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Liver Cirrhosis, Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis, Obesity, and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus.
- Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Companies Mentioned
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.
- A-S Medication Solutions, LLC
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Hanmi Pharmaceutical co., ltd.
- Innovent Biologics, Inc.
- Intarcia Therapeutics, Inc.
- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Optum, Inc.
- PegBio Co., Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
