The "Hotel Property Management Software Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hotel Property Management Software Market is projected to reach USD 10,757.46 million by 2027 from USD 5,898.74 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.53% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas Hotel Property Management Software Market size was estimated at USD 2,213.79 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2,421.56 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.31% to reach USD 3,990.68 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Hotel Property Management Software Market size was estimated at USD 1,640.44 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,820.22 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.83% to reach USD 3,041.42 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Hotel Property Management Software Market size was estimated at USD 2,044.50 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2,248.59 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.51% to reach USD 3,725.36 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on hotel property management software identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
This research report categorizes the hotel property management software to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Function:
- Booking Engine
- Channel Management
- Lease Management
- Property Accounting
- Property Inspection
- Restaurant POS
- Revenue Management
- Room Reservation
Type:
- Homestay Accommodation
- Hotels & Resorts
- Chain Hotel
- Large Hotels
- Medium Hotels
- Small Hotels
- Very Large Hotels
- Lifestyle Villages
- Marina
- Mobile Home Parks
- Motels & Lodges
- Park & Campground
- Serviced Apartments
Deployment:
- On-Cloud
- On-Premises
End User:
- Boutique Hotel
- Business Hotel
- Resorts & Spas
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- Agilysys, Inc.
- ASSD GmbH
- Care Internet Services B.V.
- Cenium AS
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Cloudbeds
- eZee Technosys Pvt. Ltd.
- FCS Computer Systems
- Hallisoft
- hoteliga international Sp. z o.o.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- IDS Next Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Infor
- Innkey PMS
- InnQuest Software
- International Business Machines Corporation
- IRIS Software Systems Ltd
- Johnson Controls International PLC
- Oracle Corporation
- RMS Cloud
- Salesforce, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Spacewell International NV
- StayNTouch Inc
- WebRezPro
