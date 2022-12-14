DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022--
The "Global Insulin Pen Market, Users, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed analysis of Global Insulin Pen Industry, the global insulin pump market is estimated to reach US$ 64.75 Billion by 2027, US$ 50.84 Billion in 2021.
Companies Mentioned
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Becton, Dickinson(BD)
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Ypsomed AG
- Terumo Corporation
An insulin pen is a device that administers insulin to diabetic individuals. Patients with type 1 diabetes choose to use it for therapy, making it easy to inject insulin into the body. Insulin pen needles are thinner and shorter than those used in syringes. It also gives more exact dosing and less pain than vials and syringes, and clinicians and patients prefer it. Furthermore, the insulin pen improves the quality of life and minimizes the dread of hyperglycaemia. The low cost of an insulin pen makes it more accessible to people of all ages. However, insulin pens should not be shared since infections like hepatitis can be transmitted.
Major Market Trends Shaping the Insulin Pen Market Worldwide:
With the high base of the aging population, which causes diabetes, the global insulin pen market has the enormous potential over time. As a result, manufacturers are concentrating their measures on the Asian market to meet the demand for insulin pen devices. The rising prevalence of diabetes among people of various ages is a major factor driving the global insulin pen market.
In addition, the insulin pen industry is benefiting from increased R&D activity. However, concerns over infusion pen safety and strict regulations for new product development are limiting the expansion of the insulin pen business. As a result, Global Insulin Pen Market Size is dexpanding with a CAGR Of 5.18% During 2022-2027.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Global Insulin Pen Industry:
According to the IDF, people with diabetes were more likely to acquire COVID-19 disease and have severe symptoms. As a result, demand for insulin pens use soared during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the homecare insulin pen business exploded worldwide due to the epidemic. Furthermore, demand for automated and efficient insulin pens soared throughout the epidemic.
Segment Analysis in Global Insulin Pen Market:
The Global Insulin Pump Market is studied in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, France, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Italy, and Spain. Further, the market in detail is categorized based on Diabetes Population (Type 1 and Type 2), Insulin Pump Market Analysis (Insulin Pump User (Type 1 and Type 2) & Insulin Pump Market (Type 1 and Type 2)), and Reimbursement Policies on Insulin Pump.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Insulin Pen Analysis
5.1 Market
5.2 User
6. Global Insulin pen Market & Volume Share Analysis
6.1 Market share
6.1.1 Types
6.1.2 Country
6.2 Volume Share
6.2.1 Insulin Pen Users
7. By Types - Global Insulin Pen Market Analysis
7.1 Disposable Insulin Pen
7.2 Reusable Insulin Pen
7.3 Smart Insulin Pen
7.4 Insulin Pen Needle
8. United States
9. India
10. China
11. Brazil
12. Saudi Arabia
13. United Kingdom
14. Germany
15. Netherlands
16. Sweden
17. Switzerland
18. Australia
19. Company Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/of05xr
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213006065/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DIABETES PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH MEDICAL SUPPLIES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/14/2022 03:50 AM/DISC: 12/14/2022 03:50 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213006065/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.